ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Aroldis Chapman (Achilles tendonitis) placed on 15-day IL

fantasypros.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Yankees have placed closer Aroldis Chapman on the 15-day IL with Achilles tendonitis as reported by SNY TV. (SNY on Twitter) Aroldis Chapman has struggled for the past couple...

www.fantasypros.com

Comments / 0

Related
fantasypros.com

Randy Arozarena singles in otherwise quiet loss to Yankees

Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena went 1-for-3 with a single against the Yankees on Friday evening. He provided one of just two hits recorded by Tampa Bay as they ultimately fell to New York by a score of 2-0. Fantasy Impact:. Arozarena is slashing .259/.306/.412 with four homers, 18 RBI, 11...
MLB
fantasypros.com

Matt Chapman drives in two on Saturday

Chapman's two-run double put the Blue Jays ahead for good, and was just an 82.9 MPH flare into short right field. But he also hit a 382-foot flyout to the wall earlier in the game and has been the victim of bad luck often this season. Chapman's exit velocity remains elite and his xSLG is about 150 points higher than his actual slugging percentage. It's been a rough year thus far but better things are to come for the veteran.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Humberto Castellanos gets knocked around in Arizona loss Thursday

Arizona Diamondbacks SP Humberto Castellanos pitched four innings on Thursday, striking out one, walking one, and allowing 10 hits for six earned runs in the Diamondbacks' 14-1 loss to the Dodgers. Fantasy Impact:. Castellanos has been the worst pitcher in the Diamondbacks rotation so managers should not be fooled by...
PHOENIX, AZ
fantasypros.com

MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Friday (5/27) PREMIUM

It’s a monstrous slate on Friday night. There are 13 games of action, creating a massive player pool to sort through for selections. Further, the pitching options are loaded. Thankfully, there are a few hitter-friendly situations as well. Friday's Starting Pitcher Strategy. On FanDuel, selecting an ace from the...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
City
Clay, NY
fantasypros.com

Justin Verlander gets bombed on Friday by Mariners

Astros ace Justin Verlander had his worst start of the year Friday, allowing six earned runs on 10 hits and a walk, striking out six. Verlander allowed a season-high four home runs tonight. He gave up two home runs in the first inning, digging Houston into a 4-0 hole early. Ty France and Taylor Trammell later took him deep as well, dropping the righty to a 6-2 record. He still owns an absurd 2.03 ERA this season though.
SEATTLE, WA
fantasypros.com

Josh Staumont earns win in Royals comeback Thursday

Josh Staumont pitched a perfect 7th inning, striking out two, to earn the victory in Kansas City's 3-2 win against the Twins on Thursday. Josh Staumont mowed down Minnesota in the bottom of the 7th before the Royals scored three times in the 8th to take the lead. Staumont got back on track after allowing two runs and picking up the loss against these same Twins in his last appearance. Staumont carries a 4.08 ERA and 1.42 WHIP but he has two wins, three saves and 26 strike outs in 17 2/3 innings across 19 appearances this season. If you can absorb the ERA and WHIP, his strikeouts and win/save vulturing ability are worth it in deep leagues.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fantasypros.com

Wade Miley placed on 15-day IL on Sunday

Miley felt 'a little something' in his shoulder late last week and has now subsequently been placed on the injured list. On the season, Miley is 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA and 10 strikeouts through three starts. In a corresponding move, the Cubs are calling up Mark Leiter Jr. to the active roster from Triple-A Iowa.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Bobby Witt Jr homers, triples and swipes base in loss Friday

Bobby Witt Jr went 3-for-5 with a triple, a home run, two runs scored and three RBIs in Kansas City's 10-7 loss in Minnesota on Friday. Bobby Witt Jr has a four game hitting streak, having hit safely in eight of his last ten games collecting 12 hits in that span. The homer was Witt's sixth of the season and fifth in his last 13 games. The triple was Witt's 3rd of the season, tied for 3rd in the Majors and he also stole his seventh base. The 21-year old rookie has been one of the few fantasy bright spots on Kansas City's roster.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aroldis Chapman
Person
Clay Holmes
fantasypros.com

Zach Eflin allows seven runs in loss to Mets on Saturday

Zach Eflin allowed seven runs on eight hits and two walks over six innings on Saturday against the Mets. He struck out four and took the loss, falling to 1-4. Eflin wasn't quite as bad as his final line suggests, as he allowed just six hard-hit balls and had a 4.97 FIP and 4.91 xFIP on the day. But for fantasy managers wondering whether his 12-strikeout performance against the Dodgers last time out was real, the short answer is that it wasn't. Eflin generated just eight whiffs in this start and had a 28% CSW rate, which is similar to how he has performed this year other than in his last outing. He's a replacement level fantasy starter who is best suited for NL-only leagues. He will take on the Angels next.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fantasypros.com

Rafael Devers excels in Game 1 of doubleheader

Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers went 4-for-5 with a double, three singles, and a strikeout during Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles. He followed that up with a lackluster 0-for-4 showing in the next game. Boston ultimately defeated Baltimore by a score of 5-3 in Game 1, then lost 4-2 in Game 2.
BOSTON, MA
fantasypros.com

Royce Lewis recalled from Triple-A; starting in center field Sunday

The Twins have recalled Royce Lewis from Triple-A and he is starting in center field for the team in their game on Sunday against the Royals. (Phil Miller on Twitter) With Max Kepler dealing with an injury and Lewis continuing to thrive in Triple-A, the time appears to be now for the youngster to make an impact in the majors. Lewis slashed .308/.325/.564 in his brief time in the majors this year, and should be added in all formats if he is available.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Royce Lewis (knee) likely to be placed on injured list

In his limited time on the Twins roster, Lewis had a .300/.317/.550 slash line with two home runs, zero stolen bases, five runs scored, and five runs batted in through 41 plate appearances. Lewis will look to continue to improve those numbers after serving what sounds like is planned to be a short stint on the IL. For now, however, he is best left on your waiver wire unless you have an extra IL slot.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Achilles Tendon#The New York Yankees#Il With Achilles#Sny Tv#Twitter Rrb#Era
fantasypros.com

Maikel Franco doubles twice, drives in two runs Saturday against Rockies

Nationals 3B Maikel Franco went 2-for-5 in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday, doubling twice, scoring one run, and driving in two runs in the Nationals' 13-7 win over the Rockies. Fantasy Impact:. Franco has gotten hits in just two of his last five games for the Nationals, driving...
DENVER, CO
fantasypros.com

Scott Barlow fires two scoreless innings to nail down fifth save Thursday

Scott Barlow pitched two innings, allowing no runs on two hits while striking out two in Kansas City's 3-2 win against the Twins on Thursday. Scott Barlow picked up his fifth save of the season on Thursday, this one of the two-inning variety. Barlow continues to hold down the primary closer role in Kansas City and now has five saves to Josh Staumont's three. Barlow is carrying a 1.71 ERA and has whiffed 19 batters in 21 innings across 18 appearances this season. Barlow biggest negative is the Royals only have 15 wins in 43 games so save opportunities can be hard to come by but he is still the best fantasy option in the KC bullpen.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fantasypros.com

Tyler Anderson pitches six scoreless innings in Dodgers win Sunday

Los Angeles Dodgers SP Tyler Anderson pitched six innings on Sunday, striking out six, walking one, and allowing five hits for zero earned runs in the Dodgers' 3-1 win over the Diamondbacks. Fantasy Impact:. Anderson kept his record perfect on Sunday as he improved to 6-0 on the season along...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
fantasypros.com

Carlos Carrasco allows five runs in win over Phillies on Friday

Carlos Carrasco allowed five runs on six hits and a walk over 5 2/3 innings on Friday against the Phillies. He struck out seven and earned the win, moving to 5-1. Carrasco pitched much better than his final line, taking a shutout into the sixth before giving up four singles, three of which had an exit velocity of less than 76 MPH. He was also done in by the Mets bullpen, as Chase Shreve allowed two of Carrasco's inherited runners to score. Nevertheless, Carrasco earned the win and struck out seven despite just nine whiffs. His control continues to be excellent, as he has walked just eight batters all season, and his 1.38 BB/9 rate would be a career best. With his strikeout upside a bit limited, Carrasco is no longer an ace pitcher, but he can easily be a fourth starter for any fantasy team. He will take on the Nationals next.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fantasypros.com

Mookie Betts collects three hits in Dodgers win Thursday night

Los Angeles Dodgers RF Mookie Betts went 3-for-5 at the plate on Thursday, hitting two singles along with a double, and walking once in the Dodgers' 14-1 win over the Diamondbacks. Fantasy Impact:. Betts continued his tear on Thursday as he collected three more hits and now has a batting...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy