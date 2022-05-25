ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Halter helps Florida oust South Carolina 2-1 in SEC tourney

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Colby Halter drove in Ty Evans with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning and No. 7 seed Florida rallied last in a 2-1 victory over 10th-seeded South Carolina in the single-elimination portion of the SEC Tournament on Tuesday night.

Florida (36-20) advances to play No. 2 seed Texas A&M on Wednesday when the tourney turns to a double-elimination format.

Brandon Smoat got the start and didn’t surrender a hit to the Gamecocks (27-28) until there was one out in the seventh inning. Josiah Sightler singled to break up the no-hitter and moved to second on a groundout. Michael Braswell followed with a single, but Wyatt Langford threw out Sightler at home to end the inning.

Smoat left with one out in the top of the ninth after surrendering back-to-back singles to Braylen Wimmer and Sightler. Ryan Slater (5-3) entered and allowed Andrew Eyster’s RBI fielder’s choice to tie the game before striking out Braswell to end the inning.

Florida took a 1-0 in the bottom of the fourth. Josh Rivera doubled with two outs and scored on a throwing error by Braswell on Jac Caglianone’s infield single.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Officials encourage prep as hurricane season starts in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — With hurricane season starting Wednesday, South Carolina emergency officials want residents to prepare. Gov. Henry McMaster has proclaimed Hurricane Preparedness Week starting Sunday. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division is emphasizing this year that people know their evacuation zone, how to prepare their home to...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
State
South Carolina State
The Associated Press

Agency: 1 dead, 7 injured in Oklahoma festival shooting

TAFT, Okla. (AP) — One person was killed and seven were injured in a shooting early Sunday at an outdoor festival in eastern Oklahoma, authorities said. Two juveniles were among those shot at the Memorial Day event near Taft, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.
TAFT, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josiah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Ap#Texas A M#Gamecocks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Perkins wins Oregon’s Republican U.S. Senate primary.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jo Rae Perkins has won Oregon’s Republican U.S. Senate primary. Perkins, a frequent candidate for public office, has been criticized for her belief in QAnon, a wide-ranging and baseless conspiracy theory that depicts former President Donald Trump as a hero fighting a secret battle against a sect of devil-worshipping pedophiles who dominate Hollywood, big business, the media and government.
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Man charged in slaying of customer in Ohio Walmart

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — A man accused of shooting a customer to death in an Ohio Walmart store while fleeing during an attempted theft is facing murder and other charges. Fairfield Township police said 32-year-old Anthony F. Brown of Hamilton is charged with aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and a weapons count, and they said more charges may be filed.
HAMILTON, OH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

918K+
Followers
446K+
Post
414M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy