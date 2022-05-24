Kyle Shanahan confident relationship with Deebo Samuel will normalize

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on Tuesday made it clear he expects wide receiver Deebo Samuel to be on hand for the mandatory portion of the team’s OTAs. He also expressed confidence the fractured relationship between Samuel and the 49ers could be repaired.

Shanahan during the NFL draft said he believed the team could come together on a deal with the disgruntled receiver, and speaking to reporters following Tuesday’s practice said he’s even more confident in that with OTAs underway.

“Yeah, of course I do. And I felt that the last time I talked to you guys at draft time and I feel the same, if not stronger.”

Prior to that Shanahan mentioned Samuel was one of the players he expected to see at OTAs. That may just be optimism from the head coach, but it would be a great sign for San Francisco if Samuel was in the building before training camp.

Samuel’s trade request was not granted during the draft. There’s no update on contract talks between the two sides, but NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport indicated there’s room for the 49ers and Samuel to come together on a long-term extension with the 2019 second-round pick entering the final year of his rookie deal.

While there’s no hard update on a contract, the signs seem to indicate things are at least beginning to thaw.