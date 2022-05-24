ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Kyle Shanahan confident relationship with Deebo Samuel will normalize

By Kyle Madson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c3aa8_0fpRXjes00

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on Tuesday made it clear he expects wide receiver Deebo Samuel to be on hand for the mandatory portion of the team’s OTAs. He also expressed confidence the fractured relationship between Samuel and the 49ers could be repaired.

Shanahan during the NFL draft said he believed the team could come together on a deal with the disgruntled receiver, and speaking to reporters following Tuesday’s practice said he’s even more confident in that with OTAs underway.

“Yeah, of course I do. And I felt that the last time I talked to you guys at draft time and I feel the same, if not stronger.”

Prior to that Shanahan mentioned Samuel was one of the players he expected to see at OTAs. That may just be optimism from the head coach, but it would be a great sign for San Francisco if Samuel was in the building before training camp.

Samuel’s trade request was not granted during the draft. There’s no update on contract talks between the two sides, but NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport indicated there’s room for the 49ers and Samuel to come together on a long-term extension with the 2019 second-round pick entering the final year of his rookie deal.

While there’s no hard update on a contract, the signs seem to indicate things are at least beginning to thaw.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Vegas: Packers are One of The Favorites to Sign Seven Time Pro Bowl Wide Receiver

Even after acquiring three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers could find themselves benefiting from signing a veteran wide receiver. Adding one more weapon for Rodgers could be beneficial for two reasons. It could help bridge the gap between the rookies their progression. Julio Jones could also be the missing piece for a 2022 Super Bowl run.
GREEN BAY, WI
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Pumps The Brakes On Colin Kaepernick's Return

Colin Kaepernick was given a huge opportunity with the Las Vegas Raiders this past week. The shunned NFL quarterback got to tryout with the Raiders and now, it is believed that he has a real chance of being signed thanks to an impressive showing during the workout. Kaepernick was throwing dimes to receives and he seemed nimble enough to stand in the pocket. Needless to say, Kap has remained in good shape over the last six years.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Football
Local
California Football
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews

The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Kyle Shanahan
The Spun

MLB Pitcher Receives 80-Game Suspension

Free-agent pitcher Carlos Martinez has received an 80-game suspension for violating the league's PED policy, per MLB Network insider Jon Heyman. Martinez tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Ibutamoren (increases Human Growth Hormone), per the StarTribune. Martinez, a former All-Star for the St. Louis Cardinals, was picked up by Boston's...
MLB
NBC Sports

New 49ers QBs coach Griese explains approach with Lance

SANTA CLARA -- From the time he knew he would not return as an analyst on Monday Night Football to the point Kyle Shanahan offered him the job to become 49ers quarterbacks coach, Brian Griese was too rushed to complete much homework. He figured he would have ample opportunity later...
SANTA CLARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#49ers#American Football#Nfl Media
Larry Brown Sports

Former Pro Bowler rips Drew Brees for ‘crying out for attention’

Drew Brees was not as much of an instant television success as many anticipated he would be last season, and one former Pro Bowler who played against him is not surprised. Brees worked as a studio analyst for NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” last year, but he is not expected to continue in that role. Former Washington linebacker LaVar Arrington discussed Brees’ future during a recent episode of his FOX Sports Radio show “2 Pros and a Cup of Joe,” which he co-hosts with Brady Quinn. Arrington ripped Brees for what Arrington perceives as a big ego.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

114K+
Followers
159K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy