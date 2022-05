The position that everyone is indeed concern with when it comes to the Packers is wide receiver. Yes it is certainly a position of question. It is especially with Davante Adams being traded and Marques Valdes Scantling leaving in free agency. This is a re-vamped and rebuilt position for the Packers this year. Despite all that as of right now the wide receiver position is not a real concern right now for the Packers and here is why.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 23 HOURS AGO