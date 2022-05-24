Idaho woman fatally shot on daughter’s 4th birthday

The family of a woman who was killed on Sunday has organized a GoFundMe that will go to her 4-year-old daughter, Arianna, and the girl’s grandfather.

Julie Martinez, 20, of Buhl, died at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise after being shot Sunday morning in Nampa, according to Nampa police.

The shooting happened on Arianna’s fourth birthday, the GoFundMe page says.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the GoFundMe had raised more than $6,500.

“She did not deserve this,” the GoFundMe page says. “Please help us by donating what you can, all funds will go to Arianna and her grandpa.”

Nampa police responded to reports of a shooting in the 80 block of South Drifter Loop shortly after 7 a.m. on Sunday, finding Martinez with a gunshot wound at the scene.

Alfonso Emmanuel Leon, 23, of Boise, fled the scene and turned himself in to Garden City police on Monday. He was booked into the Ada County Jail and charged with first-degree murder.

The GoFundMe page, organized by Martinez’s cousin, alleges she had been a victim of domestic violence.

“I’m here to share the story of my cousin Julie Martinez, who’s beautiful life was stolen too soon from her,” the page said. “Julie was a kind, loving, caring soul. Julie stepped into a mother role for her baby sister when her mother left them at a young age. Despite her hardships, she always gave so much love to all who met her. ”