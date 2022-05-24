ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa, ID

Idaho woman fatally shot on daughter’s 4th birthday

By By ALEXANDRA DUGGAN
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z3JpD_0fpRX7Od00

The family of a woman who was killed on Sunday has organized a GoFundMe that will go to her 4-year-old daughter, Arianna, and the girl’s grandfather.

Julie Martinez, 20, of Buhl, died at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise after being shot Sunday morning in Nampa, according to Nampa police.

The shooting happened on Arianna’s fourth birthday, the GoFundMe page says.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the GoFundMe had raised more than $6,500.

“She did not deserve this,” the GoFundMe page says. “Please help us by donating what you can, all funds will go to Arianna and her grandpa.”

Nampa police responded to reports of a shooting in the 80 block of South Drifter Loop shortly after 7 a.m. on Sunday, finding Martinez with a gunshot wound at the scene.

Alfonso Emmanuel Leon, 23, of Boise, fled the scene and turned himself in to Garden City police on Monday. He was booked into the Ada County Jail and charged with first-degree murder.

The GoFundMe page, organized by Martinez’s cousin, alleges she had been a victim of domestic violence.

“I’m here to share the story of my cousin Julie Martinez, who’s beautiful life was stolen too soon from her,” the page said. “Julie was a kind, loving, caring soul. Julie stepped into a mother role for her baby sister when her mother left them at a young age. Despite her hardships, she always gave so much love to all who met her. ”

Comments / 5

Related
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Man Hit by Truck in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-State authorities say a 25-year-old Twin Falls man was struck by a truck early Saturday morning in Twin Falls. According to the Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley, Eduardo Regalado, was walking on the 1800 block of Kimberly Road when he was struck and killed by a semi-truck. According to Idaho State Police, troopers responded to the area at little after 1 a.m. on Kimberly Road where the pedestrian was in the roadway. ISP said the 28-year-old driver of the semi-truck was unable to stop in time to avoid hitting the man. The incident remains under investigation.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Fatal crash in Twin Falls early Saturday morning

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A fatal crash occurred in near 1840 Kimberly Road in Twin Falls County early Saturday morning. According to the Idaho state Police, a 25-year-old pedestrian and a 28-year-old driving 2007 Kenworth Semi were involved in the accident. While driving eastbound on Kimberly road, the...
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buhl, ID
Crime & Safety
Boise, ID
Crime & Safety
City
Buhl, ID
City
Nampa, ID
Nampa, ID
Crime & Safety
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Family remembers woman killed in Nampa shooting

NAMPA, Idaho — The family of Julie Martinez remembers her as a caring and joyful mother, daughter and friend. "Ever since she was a little girl despite everything she's been through, she'd be giving big hugs and love, just being her goofy self and making people smile," said Yesenya Aguirre, Julie's cousin.
NAMPA, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Court document reveals further details of Nampa shooting

NAMPA, Idaho — Last weekend, Nampa Police Department (NPD) responded to a 911 call about a shooting at a house on South Drifter Loop in Nampa. On Monday, 23-year-old Junior Gamboa, a.k.a Alfonso Emmanuel Leon, was arrested and placed in custody in the Ada County Jail in connection to the shooting. He is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder and a felony probation violation. He was then transferred to the Canyon County Jail on Wednesday.
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

Coroner identifies victim in deadly Middleton shooting

MIDDLETON, Idaho (CBS2) — The Canyon County Coroner's Office has identified the victim in the Middleton murder from last weekend. Officials say 48-year-old Jerry Allington-Ozuna, of Caldwell died from multiple gunshot wounds. Middleton Police said Tuesday Renato Corro had been booked into the Canyon County Jail on second-degree murder...
MIDDLETON, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls County Prepares for an Active Shooter

It was a surprise to me. A few weeks ago I learned Twin Falls City Police didn’t have body armor that could protect officers from rifle shots. Their armored vests could stop a shot from a pistol or revolver, but not a long rifle. Forrest Andersen at Washington Street Pawn stepped in and raised money to provide increased armor plating. We then learned that the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office didn’t have the rifle-rated vests.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Domestic Violence#Murder#Violent Crime
Idaho State Journal

Woman to serve up to 20 years for granddaughter's death

EMMETT — Thirteen months ago Emmett residents gathered in a candlelight vigil at Bowman Park to mourn the death of 8-year-old Taryn Summers. The body of the youngster had been discovered two days earlier in a trash bag in the back seat of a car on her custodial grandmother’s property in Emmett. Family and friends had lots of questions about the circumstances surrounding her death at that time. Friday in Third District Court some of those questions were answered as Connie Smith was sentenced on...
EMMETT, ID
Post Register

Vallow to face trial in January with husband

Murder defendant Lori Vallow will face an Ada County jury in January as her case has once again been joined with the case against her husband. Seventh District Court Judge Steven Boyce made the decision via court documents released Thursday. In his findings, Boyce stated that extending Vallow’s trial another 90 days would not violate her rights for a speedy trial.
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pedestrian dies after being struck by semi

On May 28, 2022, at 1:08 A.M. Idaho State Police investigated a fatality crash near 1840 Kimberly Road in Twin Falls County. A 28-year-old man from Twin Falls was driving eastbound on Kimberly Road in a 2007 Kenworth semi. A 25-year-old male pedestrian was in the roadway. It appears the semi was unable to stop and struck the pedestrian. The 28-year-old male was not transported. The pedestrian succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. Next of kin has been notified. This incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Post Register

Treasure Valley school districts respond to Texas shooting

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Several local school districts have addressed and sent letters home to parents and staff in response to the deadly mass shooting in Texas. The Nampa School District Board chairman sent a letter to staff members saying, "I can't even imagine, nor will I even pretend to know or feel, the immense loss and heartbreak of the families that are enduring the senseless and tragic loss of their little ones from the horrific event yesterday in Texas."
NAMPA, ID
MIX 106

Dog Owners Beware: Boise Dog Slaughtered By Coyotes On Patio

Yesterday I learned my co-worker's West Highland Terrier was recently slaughtered and ripped apart by two coyotes. Like something straight out of a horror movie, the bloodbath had unfolded before his wife's very eyes. Helpless and horrified, she watched as the coyotes had their way with her 10-year-old female Westie. A two-dog family, one of their pups had managed to narrowly escape the same fate.
BOISE, ID
kmvt

Retrial for Twin Falls man begins

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Following lengthy delays due to COVID-19, Joshua Molina’s retrial began with jury selection being the priority on Monday. Molina was tried in early 2020 on charges of first-degree murder and four counts of injury to a child related to the 2017 death of an infant Lyryk Altom. The infant was his girlfriend’s daughter.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy