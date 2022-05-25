Texas school shooting

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleAn 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school,...

Jeremy Bullock Memorial Trust share statement after Texas elementary school shooting

BUTTE, MT – All of us at the Jeremy Bullock Memorial Trust, including Jeremy’s parents, are devastated by the news of another mass shooting at an elementary school where nineteen children and two teachers will never come home. We are heartbroken for the families and the community who lost loved ones and must endure this unbearable pain.
BUTTE, MT
Montana Highway Patrol's Amanda Villa recently received Honorable Mention at "TOP COP" Ceremony in Washington D.C.

Helena— On May 12, 2022, Montana Highway Patrol Trooper, Amanda Villa, won an award in Washington D.C. She received an honorable mention and accepted the Medal of Valor for her bravery and heroism from the National Association of Police Organization, “TOP COPS” for saving four people from a helicopter crash, due to high winds during the Deep Creek Canyon wildfire, last June.
HELENA, MT
Montana Gov. issues flag proclamation in honor of Memorial Day

HELENA, Mont. - In honor of Memorial Day, flags flown in Montana have been ordered to be flown at half-staff on Monday, May 30 until noon, then raised to full-staff. Governor Greg Gianforte issued the order Friday. “On Memorial Day, we remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our...
MONTANA STATE
Heyka's Highs & Lows: Montana Weather Update May 27

Temperatures were in the 60s across western Montana, upper 60s and 70s central and even a few lower 80s northeast. A few thundershowers were near Miles City with isolated sprinkles and showers developing across the west. The Memorial Day holiday weekend is here and big changes are expected. Cooler air...
MONTANA STATE
Montana Primary Elections: Your one-stop shop for voting

Election day is June 7, and with recent changes in how Montanans can vote, we have put together all you need to know for this year’s elections. On election night, election results can be viewed here. Montana Right Now has broadcasted several debates hosted by the Montana Farmers Union...
MONTANA STATE
Streamline Bus service impacted from fuel prices

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Due to the current fuel prices in Montana, more people are taking free public transportation. HRDC’S Streamline zero-fare bus service has seen 22% more riders in the past two months. According to AAA, the average price of gas in Montana on Thursday was $4.38. Streamline said...
MONTANA STATE
Headwaters RC&D gets $1 million from Brownfields grant

Headwaters RC&D recently received $1 million of an EPA Brownfields grant to develop a revolving loan fund to support the redevelopment of properties throughout southwest Montana. As a new recipient of a Brownfields RLF Coalition grant, HRCD plans to capitalize on a revolving loan fund from which the organization will...
MONTANA STATE
Travel stop creates lasting impact for St. Regis community

ST. REGIS, Mont. - Whether it's stopping for gas or a huckleberry milkshake, the St. Regis Travel Center expects to see thousands of visitors come through its doors this Memorial Day weekend. Going into the long weekend, the average price for a regular gallon of gas in Montana sits at...
SAINT REGIS, MT

