Lee County, FL

’Tween Waters hosts Captiva’s first Pride Month celebration

By SPECIAL TO FLORIDA WEEKLY
Florida Weekly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach June, Pride Month is celebrated nationally to honor and represent members of the LGBTQIA+ community. Throughout Lee County and surrounding areas, multiple events are on tap for Pride Month. ‘Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa is hoping to create a more welcoming and inclusive environment by hosting Captiva...

fortmyers.floridaweekly.com

santivachronicle.com

Popular Lighthouse Cafe Adding Outdoor Seating

The Lighthouse Café, a second-generation family-owned restaurant on the east end of Sanibel, has been approved to add outdoor seating to its historic dining scene. The historic Lighthouse Cafe was granted outdoor seating by Planning Commission. SC photo by Dorothy Wallace. The café dates back to the mid 1950s,...
SANIBEL, FL
swfloridadailynews.com

10 summer things to do in Cape Coral, Fort Myers: Go karts, concerts, etc.

Go karts. Cycle-pub parties. Country-music superstars. Zombies. If you’re looking for things to do this summer in Southwest Florida, we’ve got you covered. We’ve been writing about entertainment options all year long. In case you missed them, here are some of our top things to do this summer in the Fort Myers/Cape Coral area (along with links to the original articles).
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Beach expectations for Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day Weekend means locals are preparing for packed beaches, traffic, and heavy crowds. If you get to the beach before 11 a.m. you’re probably less likely to run into problems. But, people that like to sleep in a little bit later, may find themselves doing laps around a parking lot for a long time.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
travelexperta.com

Best Things To Do In Fort Myers, FL (Vacationer’s Choice)

How can you go wrong vacationing in a place like Fort Myers, Florida? You could seriously not plan a single thing, show up, set the GPS for the oceanfront, and go wild. There are tons of restaurants, attractions, and things to do. Your internal compass set for fun would surely find its way. Yet, you still risk running into a restaurant whose service or menu isn’t quite the best or an attraction that could have been passed up for other choices when you have a limited amount of time. Discover the names of the top places to visit and things to do in Fort Myers Florida according to people who have actually visited the area.
FORT MYERS, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Three-day seafood fest set for Memorial Day weekend

Looking for good eats and entertainment over the holiday weekend?. Southwest Florida’s Nautical Mile Magazine is hosting the 2022 Seafood Festival and Caribbean Market over Memorial Day Weekend at the German American Social Club. The 25-acre site will spotlight an estimated 400 feet of food trucks featuring dozens of...
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Clean Juice Launches first location in Lee County

The first Clean Juice in Lee County launched May 16 in Estero at The Shoppes at University Highlands, a retail strip just north of Miromar Outlets. The new location, 19527 Highland Oaks Drive, is near the intersection of Ben Hill Griffin Parkway and Everblades Parkway. Its grand opening celebration is Saturday, June 4, when the first 50 customers will receive free Clean Juice smoothies for a year. Regional franchisee Mark Heinold opened the first area location for the fast-casual chain last fall in North Naples. He plans 10 locations for the USDA-certified organic juice bar in the next several years from North Fort Myers to Marco Island.
LEE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples billionaire David Hoffmann reflects on investing in SWFL

No sooner did David Hoffmann make Forbes’ list of billionaires for the first time did the Naples real estate investor step down as CEO of his Hoffmann Family of Companies. In an exclusive interview with Gulfshore Business, Hoffmann, 69, laughed at the insinuation that he was just trying to make the list prior to cutting back on his corporate duties. David and his wife Jerri’s two sons, Geoff and Greg Hoffmann, were named co-CEOs of the companies earlier this month.
NAPLES, FL
srqmagazine.com

New England's LobsterCraft Restaurant to Celebrate the Opening

Captain Mike Harden and his crew, along with the Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, will celebrate the official opening of LobsterCraft, a New England-based lobster roll and seafood restaurant, on Wednesday, June 1 at 4PM. Located at 28A South Blvd of Presidents, on St. Armands Circle in Sarasota, FL, amid the bustle of the community’s vibrant retail, dining, and tourist activity, LobsterCraft’s 1400 square foot space offers indoor/outdoor seating for 30 people and a robust take-out, delivery, food truck, and catering business. Celebrating its 10-Year Anniversary, LobsterCraft began as a local food truck phenomenon based out of the coastal community of Norwalk, CT, and has since morphed into a thriving brick and mortar Restaurant Group, offering their over-the-top hot and buttery lobster rolls to hungry consumers looking for their next lobster roll fix. Owner, Captain Mike Harden, a Coast Guard Captain and licensed Lobster fisherman, launched LobsterCraft in 2012 and filled a void in the local culinary/catering landscape by offering Connecticut’s state sandwich, the (hot and buttery) lobster roll. With a fleet of trucks, restaurants throughout the Northeast, and numerous regional and national awards and accolades later, LobsterCraft has now expanded its brand, opening its first restaurant in the Sunshine State.
SARASOTA, FL
swfloridadailynews.com

Pulte Homes begins construction of neighborhood amenities at Ventana Pointe

Residents of Ventana Pointe, Pulte Homes’ intimate, new 77-home community with a sought-after Naples location, will soon spend sun-soaked days lounging by the pool with family and neighbors. Pulte Homes has commenced construction of Ventana Pointe’s private amenity center. The amenity campus offers inviting gathering spaces around the...
NAPLES, FL
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
Florida Weekly

London Bay Homes sees booming activity in Port Royal

With seven speculative houses in various stages of design and construction, London Bay Homes continues to see record growth across Naples’ most prestigious neighborhoods. Over the past year, they have acquired prime waterfront homesites in Port Royal and several others spanning from Old Naples to Aqualane Shores, providing homebuyers with the rare opportunity to purchase spectacular homes in the city’s most desirable addresses. The award-winning homebuilder and developer continues to replenish its inventory of exclusive homesites to meet the demand for custom homes.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida’s newest, most powerful radar takes its place

WINK, the Weather Authority was already the station viewers trusted for storm coverage. And this hurricane season, storm reporting will be even stronger thanks to its new dual-polarization Doppler radar. It’s Southwest Florida’s most advanced Doppler radar. WINK News now has a dual-pol doppler radar, the most advanced,...
FORT MYERS, FL
swfloridadailynews.com

Brooks & Dunn ‘reboot’ tour, heading to Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Country superstars Brooks & Dunn have rebooted their canceled 2020 tour and added some venues they’ve never played before — including Estero’s Hertz Arena. The duo’s Reboot Tour visits Hertz Arena on Friday, June 3. Tickets start at $50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 4. Presales start Tuesday for qualifying buyers.
ESTERO, FL
swfloridadailynews.com

Record-breaking sales in two of Naples’ top private communities

Two exceptional estates situated within a prestigious golf club community in North Naples and an award-winning enclave near Marco Island recently shattered local real estate records. Exclusively listed and sold by Michelle Thomas of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, the highest-priced home in the history of Quail Creek closed for $5,620,000 in March. Michelle also represented the buyer in the top Fiddler’s Creek sale year-to-date which sold for $3,651,000 in April. Offering championship courses among lush landscapes, pristine fairways and open water, these private communities present a genuine golfer’s paradise. As the popularity of the game increases, more players seek to hit the green from the comfort of their own backyard with access to ample luxury amenities.
NAPLES, FL
Marconews.com

‘Watts for Dinner’: The Sen – Thai flavors and noodles galore

Our next dining destination is The Sen Asian Noodle Bar located in the former Pei Wei restaurant along Restaurant Row in Freedom Square, on Collier Boulevard. “Sen” or noodles are in abundance here, as is sushi and many of your favorite Thai dishes. Things got off to an...
NAPLES, FL

