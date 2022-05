(The Center Square) — Spring Hill was the 10th fastest-growing city in the United States between July 2020 and July 2021, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Spring Hill has been one of Tennessee's fastest growing cities since the General Motors plant, its largest in North America, opened in 1990, when the city's population was 1,464. The 2021 numbers show that population is now 53,339 and still growing.

