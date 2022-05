Construction work is starting on the Whippoorwill Lane Extension project that will connect Whippoorwill Lane to Marbella Lakes Drive with a roundabout intersection. Whippoorwill Lane will be one-mile long with the new north-south portion and Marbella Lakes Drive will be one-half mile long with the new east-west portion. The Collier County project is designed to provide better connectivity and access along the project corridor, improving access and providing additional route choices for residents, businesses and first responders. The project also will provide traffic calming, reducing traffic speeds and increasing safety along the corridor using roundabouts and reductions in lane widths. The $4.7 million project is expected to be completed in summer 2023.

COLLIER COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO