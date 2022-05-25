Custom-made for water living

How can you go wrong vacationing in a place like Fort Myers, Florida? You could seriously not plan a single thing, show up, set the GPS for the oceanfront, and go wild. There are tons of restaurants, attractions, and things to do. Your internal compass set for fun would surely find its way. Yet, you still risk running into a restaurant whose service or menu isn’t quite the best or an attraction that could have been passed up for other choices when you have a limited amount of time. Discover the names of the top places to visit and things to do in Fort Myers Florida according to people who have actually visited the area.

