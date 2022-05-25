Custom-made for water living

It is fitting that we pay tribute to historical guides as a celebration of their lives in the context of the fishing heritage of Boca Grande. Cappy Joiner, president of the Boca Grande Fishing Guides Association, has provided a list of representative historical guides. We admire their unique skills, impressive fortitude and commitment to fishing in the menace of increasing competition and an adversely impacted environment. As Captain Joiner points out, they must master boating and navigation skills, possess specialized knowledge of the weather, the environment, fish identification and their individual peculiarities, likes and dislikes, be able to read the water by the swim patterns on the surface, know about tackle and about seasonal behavior and natural habitats of the fish. Thoughts on guiding by contemporary guides follow.
