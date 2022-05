Two years into a record-shattering surge of violent crime, Baton Rouge is on pace to have its second-deadliest year ever, Advocate data show. To explain some of that violence, the mayor and police department have recently argued that bail for certain offenders is too low, making it easy for them to hit the streets and commit crimes again soon after they're booked into jail.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO