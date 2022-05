The Green Bay Packers have brought back nearly half of their own free agents this offseason. Going into the offseason, there were 23 total free agents that were either exclusive rights, restricted, or unrestricted free agents. At the end of the day, the Packers have decided to bring back 10 of those players. Allen Lazard has yet to sign his tender, but he is expected to be on the team in 2022. The same cannot be said of Kevin King and Chauncy Rivers, who both remain unsigned.

