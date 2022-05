By Carol Vaughn — The Eastern Shore has just over 29,000 housing units, according to the 2020 U.S. Census. Accomack has around 4,500 renter-occupied homes and Northampton has around 1,800, according to the recently released Eastern Shore Housing Study. The study’s purpose is to provide government, developers, and the...

ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO