Eagles exec Andy Weidl expected to become Steelers assistant GM

By Curt Popejoy
 4 days ago
The Pittsburgh Steelers must have been impressed with what they saw in two interviews with Philadelphia Eagles vice president of player personnel Andy Weidl. Although he isn’t going to be the Steelers next general manager, NFL reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala is reporting that Weidl is going to be named to an assistant general manager position with Pittsburgh.

As far as the Steelers GM vacancy, this seems to be saved for Steelers current vice president of football and business administration, Omar Khan. The team is expected to announce the changes later on this week. The Steelers haven’t traditionally had an assistant GM but adding one to help Khan with the transition makes a lot of sense.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

