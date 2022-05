Thank You “No Mow May” Red Wingers. As many of you know, the City of Red Wing joined with cities from across our nation to allow lawns to grow to 6 inches or less from May 1 until June 1. Many outdoor enthusiasts did this to give our springtime pollinators, like native honeybees, butterflies, and other creatures a chance to thrive and fertilize our produce fruits and vegetables, seeds, and plants, like our gorgeous garden flowers.

