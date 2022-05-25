Rising diesel prices strain truckers, highway departments

City of Platteville officials and a community group are both seeking additional funding after bids for a planned inclusive playground came back well above budget. In a report, at a meeting this week, the Platteville Common Council heard an update on the Smith Park playground, whose equipment is designed to be accessible for people of all abilities. To fund the project, the city received a $2.2 million Community Development Block Grant, $1.9 million of which is dedicated to work in Smith Park, with the remaining $300,000 to go to two related parks projects. The Platteville Inclusive Playground committee had also raised about $280,000 to cover aspects of the project not covered by grant funding. However, City Manager Adam Ruechel told the council that bids for playground equipment, construction and engineering had come back nearly $165,000 over the budgeted amount. Bids for other parts of the project, including a pavilion and renovations to the park’s bathroom, also exceeded cost estimates. Committee members will now have to resume fundraising to pay for the extra costs of the base project before pursuing additional installations. Ruechel said the city will look to trim project costs by eliminating options such as decorative fencing around the park’s pavilion and completing some tasks with city staff.

PLATTEVILLE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO