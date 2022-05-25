ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Salem, WI

Rising diesel prices strain truckers, highway departments

By Rayos Syndication User
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) — Diesel prices are hitting record highs across the country. For many diesel consumers, staying off the roads to keep costs down isn’t an option. Diesel prices were just over $3 a gallon a year ago, according to the American Automobile Association. Now, prices are more than...

x1071.com

Marshfield, Adams shut down wells due to PFAS pollution

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Marshfield and Adams have joined the list of Wisconsin cities that have shut down municipal wells due to PFAS contamination. Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the state Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday that sampling in the two cities has detected PFAS levels high enough to concern state health officials. Marshfield shut down four of 15 wells after receiving results Tuesday. Adams shut down one of two wells with elevated PFAS levels after receiving results May 4.
MARSHFIELD, WI
x1071.com

Latest COVID Data For Tri-State Area

Just over 18-hundred new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in Wisconsin. The latest numbers from the state Department of Health Services shows the 7-day average of cases in Wisconsin is at 1,829. As of late Tuesday, 352 COVID patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals – of those, 56 are in the ICU. According to CDC data – Grant, Lafayette, Crawford and Clayton counties have low COVID community transmission rates. Iowa, Richland, Dubuque, and Jo Daviess counties have medium community transmission rates.
WISCONSIN STATE
x1071.com

Roundabouts To Be Added in Prairie du Chien

More round-abouts are coming to Prairie du Chien. The city’s common council has voted to go forward with a plan to install them at the base of the Marquette-Joliet Bridge. The two round-abouts would be located along Main Street at the intersections of Iowa and Wisconsin streets. Under an agreement with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the city would be responsible to cover all utility costs during the project. The DOT anticipates the construction happening in 2026.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI
x1071.com

Grant County Business Robberies

Authorities are continuing to investigate a series of burglaries at Grant County-area businesses. A release from the Lancaster Police Department says their office has received reports of two burglaries in the past few months. Officials also say a Fennimore business was burglarized in the past week. Law enforcement believes the same person committed these three crimes. Police say the suspect has only been taking cash, walking past other valuables. Authorities remind business owners to talk to employees about making sure doors are locked. Also, if you see something suspicious, let police know so they can investigate.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
One COVID-19 Related Death In Dubuque County

One more COVID-19-related death was reported in Dubuque County between May 18th and Wednesday while the number of people with coronavirus who were hospitalized in Dubuque fell to four. During the seven-day period, no new deaths were reported in Grant, Iowa, Crawford or Lafayette counties in Wisconsin nor in Jo Daviess County in Illinois. Dubuque County’s overall death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 298. There were a total of four people with COVID-19 hospitalized Wednesday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. The total was three lower than the previous week.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
Three Vehicle Crash In Dubuque

One person was injured Wednesday in a three-vehicle crash in Dubuque. 22 year old Kentarion Johnson of Dubuque was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment. According to a crash report, the crash happened at about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Asbury Road and Holliday Drive. The report states that Johnson was westbound on Asbury Road while 20 year old Paige Hummel of Asbury was eastbound. Johnson failed to yield when turning left onto Holliday, causing Hummel to hit his vehicle. The crash also caused Johnson’s vehicle to hit the vehicle of 49 year old Dawn Klostermann of Holy Cross. Johnson was cited with failure to yield upon a left turn.
DUBUQUE, IA
Fennimore Police Warning About Toy Guns

Law enforcement officials in Grant County are asking parents to talk to kids about toy guns in public places. According to a social media post by the Fennimore Police Department, officers were alerted to several high school students playing with nerf guns, splatter guns and BB guns around town in public places or vehicles. Authorities say, due to recent events, people are hyper vigilant about the possibility of firearms near churches, schools and other gatherings. Officers remind you that public locations are not appropriate places to play with look-alike toys – especially those that resemble a real firearm.
FENNIMORE, WI
Evers delivers nomination signatures amid re-election bid

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers gathered with supporters outside the Wisconsin State Capitol on Friday to turn in nomination signatures for his re-election bid. The governor submitted roughly 7,200 signatures from voters across the state to put him on the ballot for the election this fall. During the...
WISCONSIN STATE
Inclusive Playground Costs Exceed City Budget

City of Platteville officials and a community group are both seeking additional funding after bids for a planned inclusive playground came back well above budget. In a report, at a meeting this week, the Platteville Common Council heard an update on the Smith Park playground, whose equipment is designed to be accessible for people of all abilities. To fund the project, the city received a $2.2 million Community Development Block Grant, $1.9 million of which is dedicated to work in Smith Park, with the remaining $300,000 to go to two related parks projects. The Platteville Inclusive Playground committee had also raised about $280,000 to cover aspects of the project not covered by grant funding. However, City Manager Adam Ruechel told the council that bids for playground equipment, construction and engineering had come back nearly $165,000 over the budgeted amount. Bids for other parts of the project, including a pavilion and renovations to the park’s bathroom, also exceeded cost estimates. Committee members will now have to resume fundraising to pay for the extra costs of the base project before pursuing additional installations. Ruechel said the city will look to trim project costs by eliminating options such as decorative fencing around the park’s pavilion and completing some tasks with city staff.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
NewsBreak
Richland Center Woman Guilty of Intentional Homicide

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) — A World War II veteran has died the day after receiving a congressional medal. The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram reports that Raleigh Nayes of Chippewa Falls was part of Merrill’s Marauders, a unit of several thousand U.S. soldiers who attacked the Japanese from behind their lines in Burma in 1944. The unit was named for its leader, Brig. Gen. Frank Merrill.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
Dubuque Woman Arrested For Incident At Jail

The verdict is in for a Richland Center woman who was accused of killing a man in 2019. Reports show 38-year-old Amber Lundgren was found guilty of 1st-degree intentional homicide and carrying a concealed weapon. Sauk County Sheriff’s officials said Lundgren shot 37-year-old Christopher Lytle in September 2019. Lytle’s body was found in rural Sauk County a day after the shooting. An autopsy confirmed Lytle was shot twice in the head. Lundgren reportedly told police she and Lytle had dated, but she hadn’t spoken to him in over 10 years. A sentencing hearing hasn’t been set yet. She faces the possibility of life in prison.
RICHLAND CENTER, WI
Dubuque Man Arrested For OWI and Assault

A 19 year old Dubuque woman was arrested Tuesday for an altercation. Zoie Brimmer was arrested shortly before 6pm Tuesday on two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations and one count of interference with official acts. A report indicates that Brimmer assaulted Deputies Leah Heacock and Chelsey Hoffman at the Dubuque County Jail.
DUBUQUE, IA
Farley Man Sentenced To Prison For Abusing Child

Dubuque Police arrested 36 year old Harold Robinson of Dubuque Wednesday on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence and providing false identification information, as well as warrants charging domestic assault, fifth-degree criminal mischief, fifth-degree theft and unauthorized use of a credit card. A report says Robinson assaulted 40 year old Dereka Williams of Dubuque on May 14th outside of their residence.
DUBUQUE, IA
Coach of the Week: Highland's Ike Campbell

A Dubuque County man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for sexually abusing a child who was younger than 10 at the time. 28 year old Jake Skahill of Farley was given the sentence Wednesday in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County on charges of second-degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a minor and enticing a minor. A woman reported in February 2018 that her child was sexually abused by Skahill at a Dubuque County residence.
FARLEY, IA
Coach of the Week: Highland’s Ike Campbell

MADISON, Wis. — Last season Highland softball won a total of 10 games. This year they more than doubled that number. The improvement isn’t a shock to Ike Campbell because his big thing is playing with a positive mindset, which in turn helps lead to success. And his Cardinals are seeing the results.
HIGHLAND, WI

