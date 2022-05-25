Holmen wins over Waunakee to advance in WIAA Softball Regionals

One person was injured Wednesday in a three-vehicle crash in Dubuque. 22 year old Kentarion Johnson of Dubuque was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment. According to a crash report, the crash happened at about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Asbury Road and Holliday Drive. The report states that Johnson was westbound on Asbury Road while 20 year old Paige Hummel of Asbury was eastbound. Johnson failed to yield when turning left onto Holliday, causing Hummel to hit his vehicle. The crash also caused Johnson’s vehicle to hit the vehicle of 49 year old Dawn Klostermann of Holy Cross. Johnson was cited with failure to yield upon a left turn.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO