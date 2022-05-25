ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waunakee, WI

Holmen wins over Waunakee to advance in WIAA Softball Regionals

By Rayos Syndication User
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article#7 Holmen took on #10 Waunakee in the first round of the WIAA Softball...

Coach of the Week: Highland’s Ike Campbell

MADISON, Wis. — Last season Highland softball won a total of 10 games. This year they more than doubled that number. The improvement isn’t a shock to Ike Campbell because his big thing is playing with a positive mindset, which in turn helps lead to success. And his Cardinals are seeing the results.
HIGHLAND, WI
Wisconsin football announces handful of kickoff times

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin is 100 days away from kicking off their season at Camp Randall and on Thursday the Badgers released a few game times for the upcoming season. Wisconsin will begin the 2022 campaign under the lights with a 6:00 pm kickoff against Illinois State. The next two weeks, UW will play at 2:30 pm when the host Washington State (9/10) and New Mexico State (9/17).
MADISON, WI
Madison’s splash parks now open for 2022 season

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s three splash parks are now open for the season, just in time for this week’s hot weather. Located at Cyprus, Elver and Reindahl parks, the city’s splash pads are completely free for the public to use. Each park is open daily from...
MADISON, WI
Black Girl Magic Conference returns in person

MADISON, Wis. — The fifth-annual Black Girl Magic Conference returned in person at Madison College on Thursday after two years of holding the event virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Roughly 600 students in grades four through eight from schools in Madison, Oregon and Middleton/Cross Plains joined together with...
MADISON, WI
EB Beltline cleared at Yahara River bridge after rollover crash

MONONA, Wis. — All lanes of the eastbound Beltline have reopened at the Yahara River bridge in Monona after a rollover crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported just after 5:30 p.m. WisDOT reported the scene was cleared around 6:30 p.m. A WisDOT camera...
MONONA, WI
Marshfield, Adams shut down wells due to PFAS pollution

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Marshfield and Adams have joined the list of Wisconsin cities that have shut down municipal wells due to PFAS contamination. Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the state Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday that sampling in the two cities has detected PFAS levels high enough to concern state health officials. Marshfield shut down four of 15 wells after receiving results Tuesday. Adams shut down one of two wells with elevated PFAS levels after receiving results May 4.
MARSHFIELD, WI
Roundabouts To Be Added in Prairie du Chien

More round-abouts are coming to Prairie du Chien. The city’s common council has voted to go forward with a plan to install them at the base of the Marquette-Joliet Bridge. The two round-abouts would be located along Main Street at the intersections of Iowa and Wisconsin streets. Under an agreement with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the city would be responsible to cover all utility costs during the project. The DOT anticipates the construction happening in 2026.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI
Memorial Mile makes return to Madison ahead of Memorial Day

MADISON, Wis. — Volunteers gathered at Olbrich Park on Saturday to help Veterans for Peace Chapter #25 set up the Memorial Mile. Over the past two years, the long stretch of tombstones that are placed to remind people of the worst cost of war could not be set up because of COVID-19.
MADISON, WI
Monona Memorial Day Parade returns to Monona Drive on Monday

MONONA, Wis. — The City of Monona will honor military members who have served or are serving Monday with a Memorial Day Parade. The city claims the parade is the largest and longest-running Memorial Day parade in the state. The 1.5-mile route will start near Monona Grove High School, head south down Monona Drive, then left onto Pflaum Road ending near Sennett Middle School.
MONONA, WI
Body recovered from La Crosse River near Sparta

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) – First responders recovered a body from the La Crosse River in Monroe County Friday afternoon. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a canoer about a body in the river near Hammer Road in the town of Sparta around 12:30 p.m.
SPARTA, WI
Two lanes of SB US 151 closed at I-39/90/94 due to rollover crash

MADISON, Wis. — The two right lanes of southbound U.S. Highway 151 are closed at Interstate 39/90/94 on Madison’s far east side due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The rollover crash was reported just after 7 p.m., according to a Dane County dispatcher.
MADISON, WI
Jo Daviess County Crash

A Galena man was taken to an area hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday morning. The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office reports that 47-year-old Christopher Garza was transported by ambulance to Midwest Medical Center in Galena for treatment. Authorities say the crash happened about 6:30a on Highway 84 at its intersection with High Ridge Road. Garza was in the northbound lane and stopped in traffic, waiting to turn left, when his vehicle was rear-ended by another vehicle – being driven by 19-year-old Caitlyn Schueller of Durango (Iowa). She was cited with failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
Three Vehicle Crash In Dubuque

One person was injured Wednesday in a three-vehicle crash in Dubuque. 22 year old Kentarion Johnson of Dubuque was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment. According to a crash report, the crash happened at about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Asbury Road and Holliday Drive. The report states that Johnson was westbound on Asbury Road while 20 year old Paige Hummel of Asbury was eastbound. Johnson failed to yield when turning left onto Holliday, causing Hummel to hit his vehicle. The crash also caused Johnson’s vehicle to hit the vehicle of 49 year old Dawn Klostermann of Holy Cross. Johnson was cited with failure to yield upon a left turn.
DUBUQUE, IA
Brat Fest sells tens of thousands of brats on festival’s second day

MADISON, Wis. — Now that the festival is well underway, Brat Fest organizers say they’ve sold tens of thousands of brats to help raise money for local nonprofits. The festival, which kicked off Friday night, runs through Memorial Day. Tim Metcalfe, the owner of the local grocery store...
MADISON, WI
Madison Fire Department displays importance of sprinklers with live burn demo

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department held a live side-by-side burn demo at Brat Fest on Saturday to give festgoers a real-time look at how automatic sprinklers can make a difference. During the demo, firefighters ignited two furnished rooms, showing the difference between having an automatic sprinkler system...
MADISON, WI
One COVID-19 Related Death In Dubuque County

One more COVID-19-related death was reported in Dubuque County between May 18th and Wednesday while the number of people with coronavirus who were hospitalized in Dubuque fell to four. During the seven-day period, no new deaths were reported in Grant, Iowa, Crawford or Lafayette counties in Wisconsin nor in Jo Daviess County in Illinois. Dubuque County’s overall death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 298. There were a total of four people with COVID-19 hospitalized Wednesday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. The total was three lower than the previous week.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
Protesters rally for high wages, support for Madison teachers

MADISON, Wis. — Protesters gathered in front of Madison schools Friday to rally for higher wages and more support for the teachers inside. Organizers for the “Rally to Defend Our Schools” said the Madison Metropolitan School District is failing its students and its staff. Protesters demanded higher pay for substitute teachers and support staff and cost of living adjustments for full-time teachers.
MADISON, WI

