Melinda (Till) Honnette, 67

Jackson County Central sophomore Sam Brinkman has advanced to Day 2 of the Section 3AA golf tournament. Brinkman shot 77 during Day 1 of the section tournament Thursday at Oakdale Golf Club to sit in a tie for fifth place. That puts him in the field for the second and final day of the tournament, which is June 2 at Oakdale.

JACKSON COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO