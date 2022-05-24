Melinda (Till) Honnette, 67

Jackson County Central sophomore Sam Brinkman has advanced to Day 2 of the Section 3AA golf tournament. Brinkman shot 77 during Day 1 of the section tournament Thursday at Oakdale Golf Club to sit in a tie for fifth place. That puts him in the field for the second and final day of the tournament, which is June 2 at Oakdale.
The Jackson County Central boys’ and girls’ track and field teams swept the South Section 2A meet Thursday in Mapleton. The JCC girls dominated the field, scoring 160 points to win by 50. The JCC boys used a strong finish to score 125.83 points and finish a good chunk ahead of Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial/Nicolett’s 104.
The Jackson County Central softball team won its first elimination game Saturday against West Central Area, but had its season end Saturday night with a 10-0 loss to Dassel-Cokato. The Huskies finish the year with a record of 11-12. JCC trailed WCA 2-0 after the first inning, then scored the final 14 runs to win in five innings via the 10-run rule.
The fifth-seeded Jackson County Central baseball team led fourth-seeded Luverne late, but the Cardinals scored three runs with two outs in the bottom of the sixth to earn a 4-2 comeback win. JCC’s season ends with a record of 9-11. Luverne scored a run in the bottom of the...
Comments / 0