Houston, TX

Valdez sharp, Tucker homers as Astros down Guardians 7-3

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (AP) — Framber Valdez pitched seven strong innings and Kyle Tucker led the offense...

Cabrera’s hit in 9th lifts Tigers to 4-3 win over Guardians

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit a game-ending RBI single in the ninth inning with his third hit Thursday night, lifting the Detroit Tigers to a 4-3 win over the Cleveland Guardians. Jonathan Schoop hit a one-out double in the final inning, advanced on a wild pitch from Trevor Stephan and scored on Cabrera’s 3,029th career hit. Gregory Soto gave up one hit and struck out one in the ninth, earning the win for the Tigers. Detroit’s Javier Báez hit an RBI single in the first inning. Schoop’s sacrifice fly and Cabrera’s single put the Tigers ahead 3-0 in the second inning.
DETROIT, MI
MacMath earns shutout, Wood scores as RSL defeat Dynamo

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Zac MacMath stopped the four shots he faced while Bobby Wood scored as Real Salt Lake earned a 3-0 victory Saturday over the Houston Dynamo. Following the victory, RSL moved to 7-3-4, while the Dynamo dropped to 5-6-3.
SANDY, UT

