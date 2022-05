Kentucky has learned its first three games will air on the ESPN family of networks. The season opener September 3rd against Miami(Ohoo) will be on ESPN Plus at 6 pm Central time, the Southeastern Conference opener at Florida September 10th will air at 6 pm Central on ESPN and the September 17th home date with Youngstown State airs at 11 am Central on the SEC Network.

