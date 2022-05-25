Raul Mizraim Lamas

Jack L. Frydendall, age 78, passed away Monday evening, May 23, 2022, at St. Catherine Hospital, Garden City, Kansas. He was born February 15, 1944, in Phillipsburg, Kansas, the son of Clair Russell and Flona Mabel (Heaton) Frydendall. In 1960 he moved to Scott City, Kansas. This is where he met the love of his life, Randea Kah Leslie. Later on May 2, 1963, they couple were married in Scott City. While in Scott City, he worked hard to support his family of seven as a milkman, shoe cobbler, bartender at the VFW, the Dart-In, and Campbell’s dry cleaning. He later bought the dry cleaning service and operated it for several years. In 1972, the couple moved to Meade where he began working for Rainbo Bread as a deliveryman until his retirement in 2006. He proudly served Southwest Kansas and part of Oklahoma for over thirty-four years, delivering bread and making new friends wherever he went. In 1985, Jack relocated to Liberal, Kansas, with Rainbo Bread. After his retirement in 2006, he worked at the Liberal Good Samaritan Center as maintenance and a van driver. In 2010, Jack and Randea moved to Greeley, Colorado, to be closer to their grandchildren. Jack worked part-time at a local car wash as a hobby/loved getting to see how much money he could find in the vacuums and various items that customers would leave at the carwash. In 2021, Jack moved back to Liberal.

