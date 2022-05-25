Raul Mizraim Lamas, 22, passed away on May 22, 2022 at Meade District Hospital in Meade, Kansas. He was surrounded by his family. Raul was born on December 10, 1999 to Bertha (Chavez) and Raul Lamas in Juarez, Mexico. He attended elementary school in Plains, Kansas and graduated...
Jack L. Frydendall, age 78, passed away Monday evening, May 23, 2022, at St. Catherine Hospital, Garden City, Kansas. He was born February 15, 1944, in Phillipsburg, Kansas, the son of Clair Russell and Flona Mabel (Heaton) Frydendall. In 1960 he moved to Scott City, Kansas. This is where he met the love of his life, Randea Kah Leslie. Later on May 2, 1963, they couple were married in Scott City. While in Scott City, he worked hard to support his family of seven as a milkman, shoe cobbler, bartender at the VFW, the Dart-In, and Campbell’s dry cleaning. He later bought the dry cleaning service and operated it for several years. In 1972, the couple moved to Meade where he began working for Rainbo Bread as a deliveryman until his retirement in 2006. He proudly served Southwest Kansas and part of Oklahoma for over thirty-four years, delivering bread and making new friends wherever he went. In 1985, Jack relocated to Liberal, Kansas, with Rainbo Bread. After his retirement in 2006, he worked at the Liberal Good Samaritan Center as maintenance and a van driver. In 2010, Jack and Randea moved to Greeley, Colorado, to be closer to their grandchildren. Jack worked part-time at a local car wash as a hobby/loved getting to see how much money he could find in the vacuums and various items that customers would leave at the carwash. In 2021, Jack moved back to Liberal.
Natividad “Nettie” Rodriquez, 77, of Liberal, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at her home in Liberal, KS. She was born on September 5, 1944 to Pablo and Gregoria (Gutierrez) Rodriquez at Lockhart, TX. Natividad enjoyed working in her flower beds, sewing, crafting, fishing, camping, and family...
Liberal junior mid distance runner Daniel Amparan is this week’s Hay Rice and Associates Athlete of the Week. Amparan won the 400 in Liberal’s class 6A regional meet at Wichita Northwest on Friday. Amparan ran the race in 52.46. He also qualfies for state in the 4×400 relay with Jack Naranjo, Trystian Juarez, and Daniel Pavia. Amparan participates in cross country, swimming, band, NHS, and student union. Amparan and the Redskins run at state at Wichita State on Friday and Saturday.
Elkhart’s trip to the 2-1A state baseball tournament was short lived in 2022. Little River scored four runs in the top of the seventh to shock the #4 seed Elkhart Wildcats 7-5 Thursday afternoon at the Great Bend Sports Complex. Elkhart scored three in the first and one in the fourth for a 4-0 lead. Little River scored two in the fifth but the Wildcats answered with one in the bottom of the fifth to lead 5-2. Little River crept closer with one in the sixth and shocked EHS with four runs in the seventh. Little River out-hit Elkhart 11-9 and had three errors compared to one Elkhart error. Cesar Gomez was 3-3 with a double and two runs. Austin Rich was 3-4. Julian Duran drove home two runs. Kage Ralstin pitched 2 and 1/3 scoreless with five strikeouts. Elkhart’s relief pitching allowed seven runs and 10 hits. Elkhart finishes 19-5 and has made state six of the past nine seasons.
A Montezuma man was injured in a deer/motorcycle accident Thursday afternoon at approximately 1:51pm in Chautauqua County. The accident occurred on US 166 3 miles East of The K99/U166 Junction. Kim Unruh, 63, of Montezuma, was riding his 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle east on US 166 when he struck a...
