UPPER MERION, Pa. - A man was arrested for indecent assault after he attempted to grab a woman on the Schuylkill River Trail, police said. According to police, the woman was walking the trail near Valley Forge Towers at around 1:30 p.m. Friday when the suspect, Michael Wiggins, grabbed her from behind and tried to pull off her pants.

UPPER MERION TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO