Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne Taco Stand Announces Temporary Absence From Location

By Jax
KGAB AM 650
KGAB AM 650
 4 days ago
Tacos really are the one thing in the world that everyone can most certainly get behind. Unfortunately, a great spot for some amazing tacos is going to be unavailable for some time. An amazing taco stand in Cheyenne located at Tuskers Bar/DT's Liquor Mart on Ridge Rd has announced...

kgab.com

Related
cowboystatedaily.com

Drinking Wyoming: Chugwater’s Stampede Saloon — Great Country Music, Stiff Drinks = Well-Won Hangover

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Merwyn “Mer” Nilson greeted us at the door of the Stampede Saloon and wanted to know if we’d brought our dancing shoes. We had. That’s why we’re here, to check out a place we’ve heard plays good live classic country music, which surprisingly is hard to find in Wyoming.
CHUGWATER, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne’s Black Dog Animal Rescue Hosting Cornhole Tournament

Black Dog Animal Rescue is hosting the 3rd Annual Cornhole Tournament & Block Party, scheduled for Saturday, June 4th at Civic Commons Park in downtown Cheyenne. The event will go from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The block party will include food trucks, live music, raffles, and drinks from their beer trailer. Cornhole teams (of two) looking to participate in the event will have a $60 entry fee. However, the event itself is free to attend for the public.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Say Cheers! Downtown Laramie Open Container Starts Today

There is nothing like an ice-cold beer to make a summer evening complete. Here in Downtown Laramie, we like to spend our evenings strolling along Grand or Ivinson to partake in local libations while enjoying Laramie's pleasant summer evenings during the city's Open Container season. Today, Downtown Laramie announced that...
LARAMIE, WY
K2 Radio

Cheyenne Frontier Days Ranks on List of Best Things to Do in U.S. This Summer

The unofficial start of summer is here as Memorial Day Weekend is upon us! Not only that, but we are now less than two months away from the start of Cheyenne Frontier Days and the excitement level grows as each day gets closer. But it's not just locals in and around Cheyenne and the rest of Wyoming that's looking forward to the Daddy of 'Em All, so is the rest of the country. Especially since it's one of the 'Best Things to Do in the U.S.A. This Summer.'
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne True Crime Lovers Check Out This Murder Mystery Dinner

A real Whodunit is coming to Cheyenne as the Office Bar & Grill will present a murder mystery dinner coming up in September. The event is happening on September 17th, so you have plenty of time to get ready for this event, which I think will be an absolute blast! True Crime is a big deal now, so I'm sure if you grab your best and sleuth-iest friends, nothing will hold you back.
CHEYENNE, WY
shortgo.co

Rob Roy Reservoir expected to fill to capacity

People living near or visiting the Douglas Creek located in the Medicine Bow Range should expect higher than normal flows in the Douglas Creek and surrounding riverways. Rob Roy Reservoir, which is one of six reservoirs for the City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities (BOPU) is expected to fill on or around Friday, May 27, 2022. Based on the predicated forecast, increased snowmelt in the surrounding area will continue to flow into the Rob Roy Reservoir which will cause the reservoir to fill. Once the reservoir fills, a spillway will safely and naturally drain additional water back into Douglas Creek, resulting in the flow increase. People living near or visiting the Douglas Creek and surrounding riverways should exercise caution and be aware that flows may rapidly change depending on weather conditions.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County health and food inspections (5/15/22–5/22/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenient stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
KGAB AM 650

New Brewery is Opening in Downtown Cheyenne on Tuesday

It wasn't long ago that Danielmark Brewing Company announced they were departing from the downtown scene in Cheyenne. However, with their departure also came a switchover to a new brewery that will be absorbing the downtown Cheyenne scene for years to come. It's been known for a bit that the...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Here’s What’s Happening In Cheyenne Memorial Day Weekend

We have made it to another weekend, but we've also made it to a super, mega, fantastic holiday weekend. AND, it's the first holiday of the summer! So I can officially say it's summer now! Just, don't look at the projected snow in the forecast for parts of Southeast Wyoming, will ya? What are your plans for the weekend? Hitting up a pool while it's warm today and tomorrow? Seeing family? Lighting the BBQ? Well, I have a full list of events going on around Cheyenne that you'll want to check out.
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Raise Your Glass! Cheyenne’s Open Container Law Is Back in Effect

Those wanting to walk around downtown Cheyenne with a cold one in hand can now do so, as the city's open container law is back in effect. The ordinance, which was amended by the city council on April 12, 2021, permits the possession of open malt beverage and wine containers within the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) district boundaries every year between the Thursday before Memorial Day and Labor Day.
CHEYENNE, WY
theodysseyonline.com

Best Road Trips from Denver Nobody Knows About

If you have flown into Denver make sure to find car rentals Denver Airport under 25, grab a vehicle, and set out on your adventure in the Pikes Peak Region. The first thing to do for the outdoorsy type of people is to explore the nearby parks and some of the most amazing landscapes. Just an hour away from Denver is a massive network of caves that can be quite a fun challenge. There are tours organized for those willing to try their personal prowess. Afterwards, you can go to Cheyenne Mountain Zoo which is truly considered one of the best in the country. Apart from checking out all the animals and spending time in the open air, there you can feed giraffes. If later on, you are still in the mood for strolling you can explore the Garden of the Gods. If you rent a car for those under 25 in Denver, you will have the freedom of getting to most of the places of interest.
DENVER, CO
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Smooth skies for Cheyenne Regional Airport construction ahead of summer

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - For folks who love aeronautics, the Cheyenne Regional Airport’s construction gives everyone an up-close study on planes...Really close. If you’ve driven past it, you’ll see it’s still in the works. The Cheyenne Regional Airport construction has been going on for...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Needs Inc. Ready to Serve Community with New Resource

Yesterday, Needs Inc. Food Pantry held a ribbon-cutting for the newest addition - an enormous walk-in cooler. The event marked a new capacity level for Needs Inc., providing much-needed space and updated cooler storage for perishable foods. Alison Reinemer from Coldwell Banker and Vice-Chair of the Red Carpet Committee and Heather Morgan from ANB and the Red Carpet Committee attended the ceremony.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Storms Featuring Strong Winds, Large Hail Possible In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about strong to severe thunderstorms in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms are expected to develop across the mountains of southeast Wyoming and northern Colorado late this morning and early this afternoon. These thunderstorms will push east and becoming strong. There is a Slight Risk of severe thunderstorms east of the I-25 corridor today with some thunderstorms containing large hail and strong gusty winds through this evening.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

What’s Happening In Laramie: Memorial Day Weekend Edition

Memorial Day is upon us. For many, this weekend heralds the beginning of BBQ season, outdoor events, and fun in the sun. There's plenty going on in Laramie to kick off your summer fun - there's baseball, art, and more scheduled. Check out what's happening in the Gem City for Memorial Day Weekend:
LARAMIE, WY
Axios Denver

Miller moth season arrives in Colorado

If you're chasing miller moths under your light fixtures, you're not alone. What's happening: Millions of moths are making their annual migration from Colorado's Eastern Plains to the mountains in search of flowers.A mix of weather conditions, including a dry spring limiting flower supply that propelled the moths westward, is boosting their numbers along the Front Range.What they're saying: A "strong migration" is likely this year, Frank Krell, senior curator of entomology at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, tells Axios Denver.Yes, but: To the relief of many in the Denver metro, the swarm is unlikely to be as extreme as it was in 2020, he notes. Be smart: The best way to keep the critters out of your house and continuing on their westerly way is to flip off your porch light.Otherwise, "they can't get away from it," Krell tells us. Fun facts: Miller moth larvae are known as army cutworms and grow primarily in wheat and other crop fields.The insects are also a significant food source for a range of animals, including birds, bats and even bears.
DENVER, CO
KGAB AM 650

Needs Inc. Food Pantry In Cheyenne To Celebrate 50 Years Of Service

That's what we can say Thursday when Needs Inc. Food Pantry has an Open House as part of its 50th year of service for Cheyenne and Laramie County. There have been lots of changes to the location at 900 Central Ave. in Cheyenne. Just this last year, they raised funds to get a new cooler to store donated foods. They also made some significant changes in the clothing store.
CHEYENNE, WY
