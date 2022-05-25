ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne Taco Stand Announces Temporary Absence From Location

By Jax
 4 days ago
Tacos really are the one thing in the world that everyone can most certainly get behind. Unfortunately, a great spot for some amazing tacos is going to be unavailable for some time. An amazing taco stand in Cheyenne located at Tuskers Bar/DT's Liquor Mart on Ridge Rd has announced...

The Lincoln In Downtown Cheyenne Adds Another Summer Show

As we're coming to the end of May, the summer of live music is about to start in Downtown Cheyenne. We're going to have live music coming out of our ears(or into our ears) all summer long and I'm here for it. We have free shows popping up all over town, CFD has a strong lineup, Fridays on the Plaza is looking solid and The Lincoln has some really great acts coming in all summer long.
CHEYENNE, WY
What is Wyoming’s Favorite Food to Cook On the Grill?

The upcoming holiday weekend is likely to be filled with cookouts, barbecues, maybe some adult beverages for some get-togethers as Memorial Day weekend is just about upon us. It typically signifies the unofficial start of summer everywhere. So how are you spending yours. Are you going to be grill master for your planned celebration? And if so, what is your favorite food to throw on the grill? Wyoming's may be a bit of a surprise...
WYOMING STATE
Cheyenne True Crime Lovers Check Out This Murder Mystery Dinner

A real Whodunit is coming to Cheyenne as the Office Bar & Grill will present a murder mystery dinner coming up in September. The event is happening on September 17th, so you have plenty of time to get ready for this event, which I think will be an absolute blast! True Crime is a big deal now, so I'm sure if you grab your best and sleuth-iest friends, nothing will hold you back.
CHEYENNE, WY
Here’s What’s Happening In Cheyenne Memorial Day Weekend

We have made it to another weekend, but we've also made it to a super, mega, fantastic holiday weekend. AND, it's the first holiday of the summer! So I can officially say it's summer now! Just, don't look at the projected snow in the forecast for parts of Southeast Wyoming, will ya? What are your plans for the weekend? Hitting up a pool while it's warm today and tomorrow? Seeing family? Lighting the BBQ? Well, I have a full list of events going on around Cheyenne that you'll want to check out.
CHEYENNE, WY
Raise Your Glass! Cheyenne’s Open Container Law Is Back in Effect

Those wanting to walk around downtown Cheyenne with a cold one in hand can now do so, as the city's open container law is back in effect. The ordinance, which was amended by the city council on April 12, 2021, permits the possession of open malt beverage and wine containers within the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) district boundaries every year between the Thursday before Memorial Day and Labor Day.
CHEYENNE, WY
Needs Inc. Ready to Serve Community with New Resource

Yesterday, Needs Inc. Food Pantry held a ribbon-cutting for the newest addition - an enormous walk-in cooler. The event marked a new capacity level for Needs Inc., providing much-needed space and updated cooler storage for perishable foods. Alison Reinemer from Coldwell Banker and Vice-Chair of the Red Carpet Committee and Heather Morgan from ANB and the Red Carpet Committee attended the ceremony.
CHEYENNE, WY
Public Asked To Watch For Missing Cheyenne Juvenile

The Cheyenne Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a juvenile girl who has been missing since Friday morning. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page. According to the post:. Samantha Bolejack left her home in Cheyenne around 8 a.m....
CHEYENNE, WY
Storms Featuring Strong Winds, Large Hail Possible In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about strong to severe thunderstorms in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms are expected to develop across the mountains of southeast Wyoming and northern Colorado late this morning and early this afternoon. These thunderstorms will push east and becoming strong. There is a Slight Risk of severe thunderstorms east of the I-25 corridor today with some thunderstorms containing large hail and strong gusty winds through this evening.
