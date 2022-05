"We have waited a long time. The money is ours, but we cannot get it. We have no food, but here are these stores, filled with food. We ask that you, the agent, make some arrangement by which we can get food from the stores, or else we may take our own way to keep ourselves from starving. When men are hungry they help themselves" ~ Taoyateduta (Little Crow), 1862.

MANKATO, MN ・ 17 DAYS AGO