COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. — Dozens of students at Glacial Drumlin Middle School walked out of class Friday to protest the potential elimination of abortion rights. The move comes after a leaked Supreme Court decision showed that the Court will likely overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that protects those rights. The students organizing the walkout said the right to an abortion should be protected.

COTTAGE GROVE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO