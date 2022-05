MADISON, Wis. — Not guilty pleas were entered Friday for two men charged in a deadly shooting outside the Dane County Jail last month, online court records show. Amond Galtney, 25, and Demone Cummins, 21, are accused of shooting Dwayne Lee Collins Jr., 32 of Fitchburg multiple times as he left the jail following a court appearance earlier in the day. Police said they recovered more than a dozen shell casings from the scene. Collins was ultimately pronounced dead at a local hospital just over half an hour after the shooting.

