Steph Curry and Magic Johnson will both go down in history as two of the greatest point guards to play the game of basketball. So it was perhaps fitting that the inaugural Magic Johnson Western Conference finals MVP award went to Curry after the Warriors superstar led his team past the Dallas Mavericks in five games to advance to the NBA Finals, capped off with a 120-110 win in Game 5 on Thursday at Chase Center.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO