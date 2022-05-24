ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Investigators work to find Texas elementary school shooting suspect’s motive

NBC News
NBC News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice believe the 18-year-old Texas elementary school shooting suspect acted alone carrying out...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 8

Related
Daily Mail

Georgia father is charged after tracking daughter's location via her cellphone to a church parking and then shooting at a 17-year-old boy that he found her with

A 36-year-old Georgia man has been charged with multiple felonies, including aggravated assault after he allegedly shot at a 17-year-old boy that he found with his daughter after tracking her location via her cell phone to a church parking lot. On Wednesday, deputies from the Habersham County Sheriff's Department responded...
MOUNT AIRY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shootings#Elementary School#U S History#Violent Crime
The Independent

Video shows mass brawl at Arizona high school after father confronts son’s alleged bullies

A shocking video revealed the moment a mass brawl ensued in a high school compound in Arizona.More than 30 students were involved in the brawl which broke out between them and a parent of two boys who had come to pick them up from school. The dramatic footage from Tuesday shows Willie Smith, 40, and the students in a massive fight, punching and kicking each other.Mr Smith showed up at the Tuscon High School to pick up his two sons who were being sent home after a “disturbance” with another group of students.Police said that the father was told to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen was murdered after learning of alleged killer’s affair, court filing reveals

The chilling motive behind the brutal murder of Fort Hood servicewoman Vanessa Guillén has been revealed in a new court filing. Guillén was 20 years old when she was bludgeoned to death with a hammer by her fellow soldier, Aaron Robinson, also 20, at an armoury in Fort Hood, Texas in April 2020.The young soldier was initially reported missing, and her disappearance sparked a widespread search movement, but it wasn’t until 30 June that her dismembered remains were uncovered by investigators at Leon River in Bell County, Texas - about a half-hour drive from where she was last seen...
FORT HOOD, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Medic found out his daughter was Texas shooting victim as he treated her best friend at scene

The father of Amerie Jo Garza, one of the children killed in the mass shootout at a Texas school weeks after her 10th birthday, said he learned of his daughter’s death while giving her best friend medical aid.Texas’s Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on Tuesday became the site of the deadliest shooting in the US in a decade after an 18-year-old gunman killed 21 people, including 19 children and two adults.Angel Garza, a medication aide, said he arrived at the scene as one of the first responders to help rescue operations when he found out about his daughter’s death...
UVALDE, TX
NBC News

NBC News

370K+
Followers
46K+
Post
218M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy