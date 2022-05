The Elizabeth Threatt Luther Library announces summer programs for adults and children. On Mondays, the Neighborhood Arts programs will take place at the Luther Community Building, 18120 Hogback Road, by the high school. With a variety of programs kicking off with Lucas Ross, the programs begin at 2 pm. The events are funded in part by Arts Council Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts, and the Friends of the Metropolitan Library.

LUTHER, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO