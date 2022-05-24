ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texans G A.J. Cann says Lovie Smith reminds him of himself

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=082P8u_0fpPxsDR00

When A.J. Cann spoke with Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith about coming switch sides in the AFC South, it was as though the 30-year-old was hearing an echo.

Cann told reporters after organized team activities at Houston Methodist Training Center Tuesday that Smith shared some of the same traits he has.

“He reminded me of myself a little bit: really laid back, quiet coach,” Cann said. “He really doesn’t say much but you can tell he’s got a little spark about him.”

Smith’s spark comes when talking about the defensive side of the ball and the Tampa 2 scheme — or old school R&B music. Having previously won NFL Coach of the Year following the 2005 season and leading Chicago Bears to a Super Bowl berth at the end of 2006, Smith naturally has an appreciation for the other two phases of the game, particularly the trenches.

Smith referred to Cann as “another veteran presence that’s done it at a high level.”

“For him, comfort in his offensive line coach also being here,” Smith said. “Everything I’ve seen from him, another pro. Every time we’ve opened up the building since he’s been with us, he’s been in the building. That says an awful lot.”

Part of the reason why Cann has showed up consistently in and around team facilities at NRG Stadium is his diligence that allowed him to start 94 of his 95 games played for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2015-21. The former 2015 third-round pick from South Carolina missed just five games for his whole career until an MCL injury nixed his 2021 campaign four games in.

With Cann focusing on being the best version of himself and forming cohesion along the offensive line, it also keeps Smith laid back.

“I kind of like him to stay cool and quiet,” Cann said. “You don’t want to piss him off.”

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Andy Reid responds to ex-Chief’s Eric Bieniemy comments

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid had a fairly amusing response to criticism from LeSean McCoy regarding offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Reid was asked about comments made by McCoy, who criticized Bieniemy and suggested there was a reason the Chiefs offensive coordinator has not been named a head coach. Reid was dismissive of the remarks, and offered a sort of backhanded criticism at the former running back.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Vegas: Packers are One of The Favorites to Sign Seven Time Pro Bowl Wide Receiver

Even after acquiring three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers could find themselves benefiting from signing a veteran wide receiver. Adding one more weapon for Rodgers could be beneficial for two reasons. It could help bridge the gap between the rookies their progression. Julio Jones could also be the missing piece for a 2022 Super Bowl run.
GREEN BAY, WI
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Pumps The Brakes On Colin Kaepernick's Return

Colin Kaepernick was given a huge opportunity with the Las Vegas Raiders this past week. The shunned NFL quarterback got to tryout with the Raiders and now, it is believed that he has a real chance of being signed thanks to an impressive showing during the workout. Kaepernick was throwing dimes to receives and he seemed nimble enough to stand in the pocket. Needless to say, Kap has remained in good shape over the last six years.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
South Carolina State
Houston, TX
Sports
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lovie Smith
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

National analyst predicts Kentucky to land key 2023 Tar Heels target

The UNC basketball class of 2023 is off to a terrific start as it currently holds two commitments from consensus five-star prospects. The Tar Heels have the No. 1 overall player in the class from both Rivals and 247Sports with 6-foot-9 forward GG Jackson, and also have the commitment from five-star point guard Simeon Wilcher. The looming target that the Tar Heels are extremely active on the recruiting trail with is five-star hybrid wing Matas Buzelis. Buzelis has offers from Kentucky, Duke, and North Carolina among many others and has taken visits to Kentucky, Florida State, and Wake Forest. Not only is the...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Bears#American Football#The Jacksonville Jaguars
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'Chopping it up' with Zack Martin, home cooking from Mom: Life moving fast for Cowboys' rookie OL Tyler Smith

Life is a bit surreal for Tyler Smith these days. One morning, the rookie offensive lineman, who just turned 21 in April, is having a casual chat with former first-round draft pick and five-time All-Pro Zack Martin. They were “chopping it up,” he says, about the finer points of pass protection technique. A few hours later, he’s in his boyhood bedroom waiting on his laundry and asking what’s for dinner.
MESA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

115K+
Followers
159K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy