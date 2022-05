NEW YORK -- The losses continue to pile up for the Phillies. Ugly losses. Dispiriting losses. Losses that make you question the leadership of the club, both in the corner of the dugout, where manager Joe Girardi stands, and in the clubhouse, where there are plenty of veteran players who are better than this and should be embarrassed by the way the team is playing.

