San Luis Obispo, CA—Health officials say now is the time for San Luis Obispo County residents to consider increased precautions as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increase at a faster pace. The more highly-contagious BA.2.12.1 variant is likely driving this increase, which includes some re-infections of people who had an earlier strain of Omicron during the recent winter surge.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO