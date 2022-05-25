AP: McBath wins democratic party primary in Georgia primary election

ATLANTA — Two relatives of victims of the 2021 spa shootings in metro Atlanta and Democratic lawmakers on Friday called for Georgia to reverse its recent trend toward looser gun restrictions and enact stricter measures in the wake of the shooting at an elementary school in Texas. Michael Webb,...
ATLANTA — Schools across the country are looking again at arming classroom teachers. In Georgia, it is already legal. So, where are the armed teachers in Georgia? Are there any?. 11Alive asked a veteran kindergarten teacher in metro Atlanta if she knew of any teachers, anywhere in Georgia, who...
ATLANTA — A southeast Georgia gunmaker made its Twitter account private and reportedly pulled out of the NRA Convention in Houston after coming under the microscope for manufacturing the weapon used in the elementary school shooting in Texas. Daniel Defense is based out of Black Creek, Georgia - outside...
ATLANTA — Georgia's Department of Natural Resources is proposing new rules that would expand the hunting season for raccoons and opossums. The agency is proposing to eliminate the trapping season on private lands, which is currently set from Dec. 1 through the last day of February, and allow for year-round trapping.
