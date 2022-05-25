ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP: McBath wins democratic party primary in Georgia primary election

WXIA 11 Alive
Cover picture for the articleIncumbent Lucy McBath is projected to win...

WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia DNR proposes new rules for hunting raccoons and opossums

ATLANTA — Georgia's Department of Natural Resources is proposing new rules that would expand the hunting season for raccoons and opossums. The agency is proposing to eliminate the trapping season on private lands, which is currently set from Dec. 1 through the last day of February, and allow for year-round trapping.
