The Elmhurst Police Department invites residents to attend the first Neighborhood Roll Call of 2022. This Neighborhood Roll Call will be at Crescent & Hillcrest Ave. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. Neighborhood Roll Calls will come every Tuesday and Thursday evening all summer to a neighborhood near you. Follow the Elmhurst Police Department's Facebook Page, or the City's website for future locations. Come meet your police officers and learn more about our services! More information...

1 DAY AGO