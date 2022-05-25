ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Jeff Ettinger wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Minnesota's 1st Congressional District.

Herald & Review
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jeff Ettinger wins Democratic nomination...

herald-review.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald & Review

NH court releases redistricting map that moves 5 towns

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Supreme Court on Friday released a congressional redistricting plan that moves just five towns from the state's 1st District to the 2nd, rejecting a last-minute attempt by Republicans to block its takeover of the process. Both the House and Senate approved a...
CONCORD, NH
Herald & Review

Petty: No words for recent horrors in Texas, Buffalo

I have built my life around them. Asking questions. Listening to answers. Writing them down. Explaining. Persuading. I have always believed in the power of words. I went to school to learn how to choose the right ones. I spend most of my days now reading them, writing them, pruning them.
BUFFALO, NY
Herald & Review

Father of Texas victim: police didn't act quickly

Javier Cazares, whose fourth-grade daughter Jacklyn Cazares, 9, was killed in the classroom with his niece, faulted police for a slow response and doing nothing while parents urged them to go inside. "They said they rushed in and all that -- we didn't see that," said Javier Cazares. "I saw no preparedness at all. As soon as they heard that gunshot they should have rushed in." Cazares also said that the doors to the school should have been locked so that the shooter could not enter. "We have bail-outs all the time, the doors should have been locked," he said, referring to incidents where people illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border and "bail out" of a car. Cazares says he's speaking out because he wants the public to know more could have been done to save his daughter. "I promised my little girl when I saw her at the hospital and I promised her your death is not going to be in vain," he said.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy