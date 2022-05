DAR members of the John Cain Chapter met at Rose Hill Cemetary to locate and clean licen off stones of chapter’s Charter members that are buried there. We will put a red carnation with a flag ribbon on each of the six graves for Memorial Day. Four other members were found and will be decorated but they are not charter members. The pictures above show the before and after of a tombstone that was cleaned. If you have any questions about the Daughter’s of the American Revolution, please call Bonnie Raff at 620-655-3054.

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO