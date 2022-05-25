ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead County, AR

Hempstead County Primary Election Results

 4 days ago

The first election tabulated at the new Hempstead County Courthouse is completed. According to the count Tuesday night in the primary election, in the state senate race, Steve Crowell carried Hempstead County 1,070 to 864 over incumbent Charles Beckham. In the county clerk’s race, incumbent Karen Smith defeated challenger Kelly Dougan...

DAR Members Clean Tombstones At Rose Hill Cemetery

DAR members of the John Cain Chapter met at Rose Hill Cemetary to locate and clean licen off stones of chapter’s Charter members that are buried there. We will put a red carnation with a flag ribbon on each of the six graves for Memorial Day. Four other members were found and will be decorated but they are not charter members. The pictures above show the before and after of a tombstone that was cleaned. If you have any questions about the Daughter’s of the American Revolution, please call Bonnie Raff at 620-655-3054.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
Power 95.9

Largest Fireworks Display Ever in Hot Springs, Arkansas

If you're traveling to Hot Springs, Arkansas this Memorial holiday weekend make sure to check out the largest fireworks display on Saturday, May 28, at Hot Springs Memorial Field Airport. Bombers and BBQ will showcase the annual fireworks show that is normally held on Lake Hamilton but this year it...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
hopeprescott.com

Truck Accident On Highway 32 On Millwood Dam

At least one person was injured when a log truck overturned on state highway 32 on Millwood Dam near the River Run East entrance Friday around 4 pm. It appeared the truck had some fire damage. The driver was taken for medical treatment via Pafford. The road was blocked for quite some time. Departments responding included Arkansas State Police, Hempstead County Sheriff’s Department, and Saratoga VFD. Red River Wrecker was also dispatched.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
