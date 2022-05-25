Gun Found In Desk Of Second Grader At South Sacramento School, District Says

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A gun and loaded magazine were found inside the desk of a second-grade student at a south Sacramento elementary school, a district spokesperson said Tuesday.

Students at Edward Kemble Elementary, which is located in the Meadowview neighborhood, notified staff that one of their classmates brought a gun to school, said Al Goldberg, a communications manager with the Sacramento City Unified School District.

Goldberg said police were immediately called to the scene and secured the weapon.

“It is our promise to you that we will do all that we can to learn from today’s experience so that we can keep your child and our schools safe,” the district said in a message to families after the incident.

The incident happened on the same day 19 students and two adults were killed in a Texas elementary school shooting. In Sacramento City Unified’s message to Kemble families, it praised the bravery and awareness of the students who reported the gun on campus.

“We are grateful that this incident did not result in a tragedy such as those that districts have experienced, including today’s tragic and senseless mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. This is due in large part to the bravery and awareness of the students who came forward and alerted staff at Kemble today,” the district said.

Sacramento City Unified is cooperating with police as the investigation continues.