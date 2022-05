COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State men’s gymnastics team announced its team captains for the upcoming 2022-23 season on Thursday. Luke Smigliani will be serving as a team captain for the second time, while Donovan Hewitt and Tyler Rockwood join him as new captains. All three were named OSU Scholar Athletes following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO