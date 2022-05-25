ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers boys golf advance to sectional

Red Wing Republican Eagle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ellsworth boys golf team finished runner-up in a Division 2 Regional on Tuesday at Rolling Oaks Golf Course in Barron. The...

Red Wing Republican Eagle

Two-out hitting key for Wingers in section playoff victory

All-season long Red Wing has been one of those teams that scores in bunches. Not too often do the Wingers peck away with single runs at a time. Once a couple runners get on base, the Wingers more often than not begin stringing together hits and score multiple runs in an inning.
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Lake City boys golf tie for sixth in HVL

The Lake City boys golf team finished in a tie for sixth place with a score of 1,401 in the Hiawatha Valley League after ending the fourth round with a 355 on Thursday at Northern Hills Golf Course. The Tigers had the sixth best team score in the final round. Stewartville ended in first place with a total score of 1,236 after four rounds.
LAKE CITY, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Wingers remain alive in Section 1AAA tournament

Fourth-seeded Red Wing fell behind early and couldn’t recover as first-seeded Winona rolled to a 14-0 win in five innings in Section 1AAA softball action on Thursday. Three batters into the bottom of the first inning, Winona had a 1-0 lead. The Winhawks had plenty of baserunners in the first with two singles, a hit by pitch and two walks. The final two runs in a four-run inning came on a passed ball and steal of home. The Winhawks scored in every inning.
WINONA, MN
WDIO-TV

Gondik Law Speedway hosts season opener after 3 postponements

Superior's Gondik Law Speedway finally hit opening week on their season, four weeks after their originally scheduled start due to poor weather. That however didn't stop the staff from getting the track ready Friday in time for their Wisconsin Modified Nationals night. "It gets real soft so we pound it...
SUPERIOR, WI
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Marvin Henry Ehlers

Marvin Henry Ehlers, 82, of Mazeppa, Minnesota, died suddenly Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at his home. He was born in Red Wing, Minnesota on November 8, 1939, to Osmar and Effie (Cordes) Ehlers. He attended Zumbrota Schools and graduated in 1957. He helped on the family farm during his childhood...
MAZEPPA, MN
96.7 The River

PleasureLand RV Acquiring RV Business in Wisconsin

ST. CLOUD -- PleasureLand RV Center is acquiring an RV business in Wisconsin. The St. Cloud-based company says its newest location is Coulee Region RV in West Salem, Wisconsin. They were founded in 1990. The location will carry the full line of Grand Design, Crossroads and Winnebago motorized RVs. It...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Missing woman from Polk County found safe, silver alert cancelled

POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- The silver alert has been cancelled. Ingram has been found safe. POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A silver alert has been issued for 84-year-old Yvonne Faye Ingram. Ingram was last seen in Osceola, Wis. According to Wisconsin Department of Justice Silver Alert, Ingram had left her home...
POLK COUNTY, WI
KARE 11

Explosion of RV campgrounds stirs controversy in Wisconsin

SPOONER, Wis. — An explosion of RV campgrounds during the pandemic has turned lake country in western Wisconsin into ground zero in a growing turf war over lake property. Cabin owners and many residents in Burnett and Washburn counties have fought vigorously over the last two years to stop the growth of these campgrounds.
WASHBURN COUNTY, WI
wizmnews.com

Body found in La Crosse River near Sparta

A body found in the La Crosse River near Hammer Road crossing. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said it’s investigating the death of the body found in the Township of Sparta. A call to 911 around 12:30 p.m. Friday came from a canoer that had found the body.
SPARTA, WI
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Josephson’s to close in Red Wing after 144 years

After 144 years of business, Josephson's – offering men’s clothing – is closing in Red Wing on May 31 and will reopen in September under a new name and owner. “I’m ready for retirement,” current owner Tom Withers said. “I worked 70-80 hours a week when my kids were growing up, so I want to be around more for my three grandkids. I just want to relax.”
RED WING, MN
winonaradio.com

Crash at 61/90 Split Injures Winona Woman

DAKOTA, Minn. (KWNO)-A Winona woman was hospitalized after she was reportedly sideswiped by two semi-trucks and trailers in Winona County. The state patrol says the sideswipes happened in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90/Hwy. 61 split Wednesday morning. The state’s crash report indicates both semis continued east after swiping 59-year-old Lori A. Utecht’s vehicle on both sides.
River Falls Journal

LETTER: Squirrel shot in River Falls

Is it legal to shoot animals in the city of River Falls?. The day after Mother's Day near the alley behind Seventh Street just north of Pine Street, I found a dead squirrel with a round bullet-size hole in him/her. There are children and pets in the area, and I...
RIVER FALLS, WI
Red Wing Republican Eagle

ADM’s flaxseed products ship globally

The Archer-Daniels-Midland plant has a long history at the north east corner of downtown Red Wing. The facility next to the bridge was started in 1902 by a group of local businessmen. The plant produces linseed oil for a growing paint and varnish industry. Linseed oil is produced from flaxseed....
RED WING, MN
KAAL-TV

Car vs. semi-truck crash shuts down Hwy 52 near Zumbrota for several hours

(ABC 6 News) - A two-vehicle crash on Highway 52 shut down traffic and caused significant delays Friday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a vehicle driven by Patricia Heath, 83 of Rochester was making a u-turn in the northbound lanes of Highway 52, when it collided with a northbound semi truck and trailer driven by Alishire Mahamed, 36 of St. Cloud, MN.
ZUMBROTA, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

This Haunted Minnesota Road Might Give You Nightmares

Haunted houses or other haunted places all have a story. There's a Minnesota road with plenty of haunted activity that has some incredible stories. Take, for example, some haunted places across the Northland, and the stories surrounding them. Camp Miller has a story about a witch that is buried under the bell. Nopeming is rich with a history of TB patients dying there and haunting the land and the buildings. Then, of course, the greatest true story about Glensheen and the death of Ms. Congdon and her attendant.
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Norma Hanson

Norma Lou Hanson, 76, of Hager City, Wisconsin, died Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at the Mayo Clinic Health Systems, Red Wing. She was born October 11, 1945, in Red Wing, to Norman and Anna Lou (Voth) Lohman. She attended St. John’s Parochial School and was a 1964 graduate of Red Wing Central High School. On December 2, 1967, she was united in marriage to Jerome Hanson at St. John’s Lutheran Church, and they made their home in Hager City. She did daycare/babysitting out of her home for several years. After her boys were in school, she worked at Josten’s and later at Bob’s Business. Norma was a life-long member of St. John’s. Back in the day, she enjoyed bowling and even a game of golf. She inherited her mother’s gift of cooking and baking and she made the best cream cheese mints and Christmas cookies around. She also enjoyed making ceramics, crafts and cross-stitching and she loved seeing her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Jerome Hanson of Hager City; 2 sons, Jeff (Candy) Hanson of River Falls and Scott Hanson of Hager City; 3 grandchildren, Lindsey (Craig) Spencer, Logan (Katie) Hanson and Taylor Hanson; 3 great-grandchildren, Callie, Cole and Owen; 3 siblings, Lee (Bonnie) Lohmann of Red Wing, Lora (Jim) Gruber of Red Wing and Terry (Cindy “Yo Baby”) Lohman of Red Wing and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Karen Frederick. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, at Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel and for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Bethel Covenant Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
HAGER CITY, WI

