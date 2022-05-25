ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We Need God In America Again

By dcdc
 4 days ago
That's what I'm thinking tonight after another horrible shooting at an elementary school. The dust has not settled yet, and as of press time we know that 19 children were murdered this afternoon. School only has two days left. It has been chaos down at Robb Elementary, so the...

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
Ted Cruz says ‘far more children’ would die if AR-15 is banned

Senator Ted Cruz has claimed banning the high-powered military-style rifle used by mass shooters in a long line of school massacres would result in more children dying because Americans would not be able to use long rifles to stop street robberies. Mr Cruz made the outrageous claim during remarks at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention in Houston, less than 300 miles from where an 18-year-old gunman used an AR-15-style rifle he’d purchased earlier this month to murder 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School, in Uvalde, Texas.The Texas Republican spent the majority of his 26-minute speech...
Society
Jamie Foxx: “Never Thought I Would Live In A ‘Christian Society’ Where They Would Let Little Children Die Over And Over Again”

Click here to read the full article. Texas native Jamie Foxx joined the chorus of voices wondering how something like the school massacre in Uvalde could happen in the United States of America. The comedian, who himself was recently involved in subduing a man who attacked Dave Chappelle onstage, posted 16 Uvalde victims’ photos and wrote: Little angels my heart goes out to ur families…Never thought I would live in A society a “Christian Society” where they would let little children die over and over again and still not change any laws…if the people in this country are leaders and so-called...
Praise 93.3

Why Is Work Important?

Some in the Christian family grow up believing work is somehow bad, that it's a curse brought about by Adam and Eve's sin. Not corrected, this mistake belief can cause people to feel that what they do in their jobs each day isn't that important to God, or at the very least, isn't as important as the work of missionaries and pastors. This in not true, as (Genesis) teaches us.
Too Heavy for Me?

One day I found my grandson straining to loft a heavy object over his head, an ambitious feat for someone his age. He had raised the object only a few inches from the ground, but his eyes were determined and his face displayed effort. I offered to assist, and together we heaved the object up toward the ceiling. The heavy lifting that was so hard for him was easy for me. Jesus has this perspective on the stuff that is hard for us to manage. When life seems like a carousel of catastrophes, Jesus is not fazed by a fender-bender, troubled by a toothache, or harassed by a heated argument, even if it all happens in one day! He can handle anything, and that is why He said, "Come to Me, all you who labor and are heavy laden" (Matthew 11:28).
Is Dollar General To Blame For Obesity In The South?

Years ago, it was fast food places like McDonalds that were getting blamed for unhealthy Americans. Next, it was soda machines. Oh yeah, soda is the cause of all obesity. OK, so there are more Dollar General stores in the south, according to the folks that keep track of that stuff.
To Spank Or Not To Spank Alabama Children

I'm sure you know the rest of this one. In 2022, this topic is heating up again due to a Northwest Alabama elementary school. A Lawrence County school principal has been placed on leave after allegations of abuse. Datie Priest is the principal who joined Hazelwood Elementary School back in...
Free Summer Movie Series Returns To Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa recently announced that they will host their free movie series at Government Plaza for the second year in a row. Movies in the Park is a six-week event where members of the Tuscaloosa community can gather at Government Plaza to enjoy family-friendly movies free of charge. Families...
Good Medicine . . .

Careless driving, rising tempers, and use of profanity are a constant source of traffic fights across the country. However, recently I witnessed a different turn. A large truck was almost hit by a careless driver. I expected the truck drover to get angry and yell at the other driver, but he didn't. Instead, the truck driver relaxed his stern face and smiled broadly at the guilty-looking driver. And that very smile worked wonders. Wit a raised hand, the truck drover apologized, smiled back, and moved away- the tension averted.
COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 is again on the rise in Alabama after weeks in decline, with more than 130 being treated statewide for the first time since late March. While state statistics show hospitalizations crept up this week to reach 132 on...
Walmart Stores In Alabama Part Of Food Recall

Safety is a top concern for not just parents but Walmart stores here in Alabama. Retailers all over the United States, Canada, and Mexico have received this popular recalled item. Back in March, there was a food recall on a widely consumed product at Walmart. It was definitely scary because...
