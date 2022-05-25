We Need God In America Again

One day I found my grandson straining to loft a heavy object over his head, an ambitious feat for someone his age. He had raised the object only a few inches from the ground, but his eyes were determined and his face displayed effort. I offered to assist, and together we heaved the object up toward the ceiling. The heavy lifting that was so hard for him was easy for me. Jesus has this perspective on the stuff that is hard for us to manage. When life seems like a carousel of catastrophes, Jesus is not fazed by a fender-bender, troubled by a toothache, or harassed by a heated argument, even if it all happens in one day! He can handle anything, and that is why He said, "Come to Me, all you who labor and are heavy laden" (Matthew 11:28).

RELIGION ・ 13 DAYS AGO