Doja Cat Spills That Her Next Album Will Mostly Focus On Rap

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite her claims about quitting music back in March, Doja Cat has a new album on the way. In her recent interview with Elle, the artist revealed that she aims to complete her record after The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn tour....

Hypebae

Kehlani Confirms Her Relationship With 070 Shake in Her New Music Video for "melt"

Kehlani released her music video for “melt,” which features 070 Shake as her love interest, confirming they are dating. The video, which was filmed in São Paul, Brazil, features the couple getting cozy with each other as they cuddle, dance, take photos together, kiss and more. “It’s about the feeling of laying up with someone, cuddling, or even being sexually intimate and you want to fall in their skin,” Kehlani said of the track in a statement.
Hypebae

Best Music of May: UMI, Tate McRae, Mahalia and More

Summer is right around the corner and that means it’s time to refresh your playlist with a slew of new chart-topping tracks. From Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” from his latest album Harry’s House to Remi Wolf‘s contagious single “Michael,” we’ve gathered the best music releases from the month of May for you to jam out to. Whether you’re looking for something to listen to in the shower or during your commute, our list below has got you covered.
Hypebae

Post Malone's 'Twelve Carat Toothache' Album Features Collabs With Doja Cat, Gunna and More

In anticipation of his fourth studio album next week, Post Malone has unveiled the official tracklist for Twelve Carat Toothache. The artist subtly revealed the titles of all 14 tracks on Apple Music, which features collaborations with Doja Cat on “I Like You (A Happier Song),” Gunna on “I Cannot Be (A Sadder Song),” The Kid LAROI on “Wasting Angels” and Fleet Foxes on “Love/Hate Letter To Alcohol.” Additionally, Roddy Ricch and The Weeknd appear on the record from the previously-released songs “Cooped Up” and “One Right Now,” respectively. Other tracks include “Reputation,” “Lemon Tree,” “Wrapped Around Your Finger,” “Insane,” “Euthanasia,” “When I’m Alone” and “Waiting For A Miracle.”
Doja Cat
Hypebae

Are BLACKPINK Jennie and BTS V Dating?

Fans are speculating that BLACKPINK‘s Jennie and BTS‘ V are dating. Rumors first surfaced when an image showed the two global K-pop stars allegedly driving together in Jeju. While some claimed that the photo was edited, one anonymous airline employee took to social media to share that they actually witnessed the two traveling together.
Hypebae

Austin Butler to Star Alongside Timothée Chalamet in 'Dune: Part 2'

Austin Butler has confirmed that he has been cast in Dune: Part 2. The actor told The New York Times that he has commenced his training for intense knife-fighting to prepare for his role as Feyd-Rautha. The aforementioned character is Baron Harkonnen’s (Stellan Skarsgard) — the leader of House Atreides — favorite nephew and “Beast” Rabban’s (Dave Bautista) brother.
Hypebae

Enter the Upside Down With Timex's 'Stranger Things' Collaboration

Arriving just in time for the premiere of Stranger Things Season 4, Netflix has teamed up with Timex to release three Upside Down-themed watches. The collaboration highlights some of Timex’s cult-loved watches from the 1980s. Designs include the Camper, which is updated with upside-down indices and Stranger Things‘ logo printed on the dial in red. The INDIGLO backlight reveals an entirely different look, adding to the Upside Down theme.
SheKnows

Meghan Markle Uses This Serum To Achieve Her Long Lashes & It's Currently 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Over the last few years, we’ve tried a wide array of Meghan Markle’s favorite lavish beauty products. From the Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Foundation to the Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick It’s safe to say we’re now at the point where if an item is Meghan-approved, there’s no doubt we’re going to love it just as much. The Duchess of Sussex embodies a classic natural beauty glam and she’s nailed the ‘no-makeup makeup...
Hypebae

Kim Kardashian Apologizes to Her Family for Kanye West's Treatment

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian apologizes to her family for how her relationship with Kanye West has affected them throughout the years. The apology came after it was revealed that the rapper was releasing a new song, which at the time led Kim to believe that “he’s talking mad s––t about me and probably saying whatever.” While it remains unclear which song she’s referring to, given the timing, it’s possible it’s his collab with The Game, “Eazy,” in which Ye disses Pete Davidson both in the lyrics and music video.
Hypebae

Dr. Martens and Heaven by Marc Jacobs Join Forces For a New Generation of Mary Janes

Heaven by Marc Jacobs has partnered with iconic footwear brand Dr. Martens for a contemporary take on two classic DM silhouettes. Reimagining the signature Mary Jane, the new shoe is inspired by the rugged nature of the ’80s and features the classic T-bar in smooth black leather, stacked on a 1.5 inch Bex outsole. The silhouette gained popularity in the early 1900s and has since become a staple of modern day rebellion. Initially known as the first shoe worn by children and frequently by young girls, the shoe has transcended stereotypes and generations to become a subversive staple.
Hypebae

Kendall Jenner Attempts to Slice Another Cucumber

Earlier this month, Hulu aired Episode 5 of The Kardashians, which featured Kendall Jenner failing at cutting a cucumber. Since then, the moment went viral. On May 26, the model took to her Instagram Story to post a photo of a knife and a cucumber on a cutting board with the caption, “here we go again.” Despite keeping the mood light and going along with the jokes, Jenner was “not happy” about the viral occurrence according to her sister, Khloé Kardashian.
Hypebae

BLACKPINK's Jennie Confirms the Group Is Preparing for a Comeback and Upcoming Tour

During a solo interview with Rolling Stone, BLACKPINK‘s Jennie revealed that the group is getting ready to make their return. Jennie started off by reflecting on how difficult the past few years have been before confirming future plans. “I became sick, both mentally and physically, after the last world tour ended [in 2020],” she told the publication in regards to the tour in 2020. “For three years after debuting, we worked nonstop without resting. You know, we were young, in our early 20s. Our sleep systems were breaking down; we weren’t eating properly; I wasn’t hydrating myself — we did that for three to four years, and then started our tour. We were on tour for a year and a half. For a year and a half I didn’t have a home.”
