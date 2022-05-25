Doja Cat Spills That Her Next Album Will Mostly Focus On Rap

In anticipation of his fourth studio album next week, Post Malone has unveiled the official tracklist for Twelve Carat Toothache. The artist subtly revealed the titles of all 14 tracks on Apple Music, which features collaborations with Doja Cat on “I Like You (A Happier Song),” Gunna on “I Cannot Be (A Sadder Song),” The Kid LAROI on “Wasting Angels” and Fleet Foxes on “Love/Hate Letter To Alcohol.” Additionally, Roddy Ricch and The Weeknd appear on the record from the previously-released songs “Cooped Up” and “One Right Now,” respectively. Other tracks include “Reputation,” “Lemon Tree,” “Wrapped Around Your Finger,” “Insane,” “Euthanasia,” “When I’m Alone” and “Waiting For A Miracle.”
Comments / 0