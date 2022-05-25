Doja Cat Spills That Her Next Album Will Mostly Focus On Rap

During a solo interview with Rolling Stone, BLACKPINK‘s Jennie revealed that the group is getting ready to make their return. Jennie started off by reflecting on how difficult the past few years have been before confirming future plans. “I became sick, both mentally and physically, after the last world tour ended [in 2020],” she told the publication in regards to the tour in 2020. “For three years after debuting, we worked nonstop without resting. You know, we were young, in our early 20s. Our sleep systems were breaking down; we weren’t eating properly; I wasn’t hydrating myself — we did that for three to four years, and then started our tour. We were on tour for a year and a half. For a year and a half I didn’t have a home.”

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO