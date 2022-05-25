ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida up nearly 17%

wogx.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 increased nearly 17 percent during the past week. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released data Tuesday that showed 2,157 Florida inpatients had COVID-19, up...

www.wogx.com

veronews.com

COVID surges here; hospitalizations triple in one week

New cases of COVID-19 infection reported to the Florida Department of Health more than doubled in Indian River County last week from the previous report May 3, and hospitalizations here nearly tripled in one week. As of Monday, Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital had 14 covid-positive patients admitted, with none...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

School safety bill set to pass soon in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - As more details about the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas come to light, a school safety bill is sitting on the desk of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis waiting to be signed. "Whenever we have an event like this, we still have so much farther to go." House...
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

New Florida law targets social media ‘pop-up’ events

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed a measure that seeks to crack down on unsanctioned "pop-up" events put together through social media. Lawmakers passed the bill (HB 1435) in March, after incidents in places such as Volusia County. As lawmakers considered the bill, House sponsor Tom Leek, R-Ormond Beach, described it as a way to control events that have become "invasions," shutting down coastal communities.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Florida Legislature approves property insurance package

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida House of Representatives on Wednesday gave final passage to sweeping property insurance legislation that creates a $2 billion reinsurance fund and rewrites rules on coverage denials and attorney fees, as lawmakers attempt to stabilize rising rates and insurer losses. The legislative package now...
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Three local counties see high levels of COVID-19 spread, experts say

TAMPA, Fla. - Parts of the Tampa Bay area are now showing high levels of COVID-19 spread, a leading expert at USF Health said Tuesday. According to Dr. Jason Salemi, who analyzes COVID-19 data in Florida for USF Health, the CDC typically updates its weekly map of community COVID-19 spread on Thursdays, indicating areas of low, medium and high rates of infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cltampa.com

Florida fish now have a drug problem

An alarming number of South Florida's bonefish population have pharmaceutical drugs pulsing through their veins, according to a recent study. The three-year study, commissioned by the Bonefish & Tarpon Trust and Florida International University, analyzed 93 diverse bonefish throughout Biscayne Bay to west of Key West. All 93 fish had...
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Woman accused of leaving 4 dogs to die in car in Florida

Tesia White stood before a Volusia County judge, sobbing as he read charges including four counts of felony cruelty to animals. New Smyrna Beach police officers said the 25-year-old White, who is visiting Florida from Missouri, left four dogs in her car while she and her boyfriend ate at a restaurant. The dogs later died.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
The Associated Press

Florida Senate passes property insurance package

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Senate on Tuesday approved a sweeping legislative package meant to combat rising property insurance rates and other problems in the state’s turbulent insurance market, creating a $2 billion reinsurance fund and writing new rules around coverage denials and attorney fees. The Republican-controlled...
FLORIDA STATE
Fast Company

This is how Florida educators are fighting back against ‘Don’t Say Gay’

Alex Quinto, a middle-school counselor in Pinellas, Florida, has lots of questions about what “Don’t Say Gay” means for his students. Quinto, identifies as LGBTQ, and was recently recognized as an educator of the year by GLSEN, and organization which works to create safe spaces for LGBTQ youth. Quinto is worried about how he will maintain a safe space for his students at school, when their identities are under attack. He, like many educators in Florida, is unclear about what the infamous “Don’t Say Gap” bill means in practice. Will the Gay Straight Alliance be able to keep its name? (Quinto plans to keep the GSA even if it means changing the name and paying for it out of his own pocket). Will this start to impact the Black Student Union or the Japanese Culture club? What about the LGBTQ books he keeps on hand for students since they aren’t at the library? More worryingly, what about student confidentiality?
FLORIDA STATE
ocala-news.com

DeSantis signs bill increasing penalties for opioid sale, distribution

On Thursday, May 19, Governor Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 95 which increases the penalties for the sale and distribution of opioids in Florida, including fentanyl. The legislation implements the following recommendations that were made by the Statewide Task Force on Opioid Abuse:. Methamphetamine has been added to the list...
FLORIDA STATE

