Peoria, AZ

Peoria student graduates from ASU Preparatory Academy

Peoria Independent
Peoria Independent
 4 days ago

Peoria resident Andrew Glaefke celebrated his high school graduation from ASU Preparatory Academy May 23 at Arizona State University’s Desert Financial Arena along with nearly 600 other graduates from across the state.

ASU Prep is chartered by ASU and serves more than 3,300 students at its campuses in Phoenix, South Phoenix and Casa Grande, as well as online via ASU Prep Digital, which Glaefke attended.

Glaefke went to Sunrise Mountain High School his freshman and sophomore year and then enrolled in ASU Prep Digital to complete his high school career.

“The introduction of COVID-19, for me, ended up being one of the biggest turning points in my life, and would, surprisingly, have a positive effect on my educational path, personal care and outlook on my future,” Glaefke said.

During the summer before starting at ASU Prep Digital, he said he wrote himself a letter with a feeling of inspiration that led him to work harder than he ever had with new goals and energy to make change happen with a new start in life after feeling like he had lost direction.

“In the end, this pandemic ended up giving me the perfect opportunity to reevaluate my life, and work towards the things buried by the life I once knew,” he said.

Glaefke said his family was a huge source of motivation and support throughout all of his schooling, especially his mom who suggested he attend ASU Prep when the pandemic started.

“The key part of ASU Prep that I'll carry with me was the feeling of being supported by everyone around me in a way I'd never seen. The connection I found with my counselors, teachers and other students made any task feel achievable,”  Glaefke said.

While attending ASU Prep he earned 18 hours of college credit. Glaefke will attend ASU in the fall and plans to earn a degree in Computer Science by 2026.

Editor's note: This article was submitted by Whitney Anderson, with Duality PR.

Peoria, AZ
A local news site dedicated to the city of Peoria, Arizona, and covering the people, places and events that make it among the quickest-growing suburbs in the Phoenix area.

