ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Elvis’ Movie Soundtrack Details Released—Artists and Songs

By cclements
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14ffMl_0fpOcvys00
Baz Luhrmann, Twitter

Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis" is the most anticipated biopic of the year. The movie stars Tom Hanks as Elvis Presley's controversial manager Col. Tom Parker and newcomer Austin Butler as the King himself. "Elvis" will hit theaters on June 24, 2022. On Monday, the soundtrack artist lineup was revealed and included many of the most celebrated artists to ever be assembled for a movie soundtrack.

Although all the actual songs have not been released, artists on the album will include Eminem, Tame Impala, Stevie Nicks, Jack White, Jazmine Sullivan, Kacey Musgraves, Maneskin, Doja Cat, CeeLo Green, Swae Lee, Diplo, Chris Isaak, Pnau and more. Actors who sing in the movie are also expected to be featured on the soundtrack. Lead actor Austin Butler (Elvis Presley), Yola (Sister Rosetta Tharpe), Gary Clark Jr. (Arthur "Bigboy" Crudup), Shonka Dukureh (Big Mama Thornton) Alton Mason (Little Richard) and Kodi Smit-McPhee (Jimmie Rodgers) will all have credits on the soundtrack.

As of now, the first single from the album is "Vegas" performed by Doja Cat. Kacey Musgraves will tackle "Can't Help Falling in Love", and Maneskin will perform the 1968 smash hit "If I Can Dream". CeeLo Green and Eminem will collaborate on a mystery track. Other collaborations may include Swae Lee and Diplo, and Chris Isaak with Pnau.

Monday's "Elvis" soundtrack announcement also suggested that all songs on the album may not make it into the movie. The soundtrack will also not include all new songs. The press release gives top billing to Elvis and Rufus Thomas as contributors. Presley passed away in 1977 and Thomas in 2001.

Priscilla Presley and the Presley family have all given their blessing to the movie commending director Baz Luhrmann, Tom Hanks and lead actor Austin Butler for an incredible job representing the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, who gave the world the greatest concerts the world has ever seen.

Butler took vocal lessons 7 days a week to prepare for the role. Priscilla and Austin were recently seen walking the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York.

Comments / 0

Related
HOLAUSA

Princess Diana’s twin nieces stun at the Cannes Film Festival

Princess Diana ’s stylish nieces were each other’s wingwoman at the screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Cannes. Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer exuded glamour as they hit the red carpet on Wednesday, May 18. RELATED: Tom Cruise appears in Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration The siblings,...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jazmine Sullivan
Person
Eminem
Person
Baz Luhrmann
Person
Austin Butler
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Diplo
Person
Jack White
Person
Priscilla Presley
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Swae Lee
Person
Rufus Thomas
Person
Stevie Nicks
Person
Chris Isaak
HollywoodLife

Lisa Marie Presley Pens Loving Tribute To Son Benjamin, 27, Who Died By Suicide: ‘Forever Mourning”

Lisa Marie Presley, 54, has stayed out of the spotlight since the loss of her son Benjamin Keough in July 2020. But after over a year of near complete silence on her Instagram account, the gorgeous singer took to the platform to reflect on Benjamin’s death by suicide, saying that it has “swallowed” her “whole.” “I haven’t posted in quite some time because there really isn’t much to say, as I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son,” Lisa Marie heartbreakingly revealed in a May 14 post.
CALABASAS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#Film Star
Complex

Actor Fred Ward Dies at 79

Golden Globe-winning actor Fred Ward has passed away at the age of 79. TMZ reports via Ward’s rep that his cause of death is currently unknown. Ward, who died on May 8, wanted memorial tributes to be given to the Boston University Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center. His screen credits...
BOSTON, MA
DoYouRemember?

This Is The Song Ringo Starr Wants Played At His Funeral

Most people probably don’t have a certain song or playlist planned for their funeral, but Ringo Starr sure does. The topic came up when he ended up being one of the many famous faces interviewed by NME and they had asked that question. In response to the interesting question,...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

In a Heartbreaking Instagram Tribute, Lisa Marie Presley Said Son’s Death ‘Shattered’ Her Heart

Click here to read the full article. Lisa Marie Presley is opening up about losing her son Benjamin Keough in a heart-wrenching Instagram post. Keough died by suicide in 2020 and Presley, understandably, has taken some time away from Instagram. “I haven’t posted in quite some time because there really isn’t much to say, as I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son,” Presley wrote. “Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed and shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole.” The singer went on to say that she hasn’t been able...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley Costar Diane McBain Remembers Why The King Had ‘Trouble’ on 1966’s ‘Spinout’ Film

While Elvis Presley is most well-known for his singing career, the King also made a name for himself as an actor, starring with Diane McBain at one point. The two legends worked together on “Spinout,” a 1966 film following singer and race car driver Mike McCoy. Mike has to choose between marrying the girl he loves or driving her father’s car in a famous race. He’s also pursued by two other women, including McBain’s character.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Priscilla Presley dazzles in an elegant black sequined suit at the Elvis after-party at Stephanie Beach during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival

Priscilla Presley dazzled in an elegant black sequined suit at the Elvis after-party at Stephanie Beach during the 75th annual Cannes film festival. For the star-studded event on Wednesday, the ex-wife of the late King of Rock 'n' Roll, 77, looked exceptional as she posed for photos on the red carpet with one hand on her hip.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Denzel Washington Was Totally Responsible For Major Elvis Casting In Baz Luhrmann’s New Movie (And No, Not Tom Hanks)

Taking on the life of Elvis Presley, the King of Rock and Rock, is a massive undertaking. Thankfully, Baz Luhrmann's upcoming movie about the music icon struck the right note with Austin Bulter being cast as the King as seen in the explosive Elvis trailer, which also stars Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. Here's a fun tidbit of trivia regarding Butler's involvement: Luhrmann has revealed it was two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington who was totally responsible for the young actor being cast as Elvis.
MOVIES
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
53K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy