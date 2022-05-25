‘Elvis’ Movie Soundtrack Details Released—Artists and Songs

Baz Luhrmann, Twitter

Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis" is the most anticipated biopic of the year. The movie stars Tom Hanks as Elvis Presley's controversial manager Col. Tom Parker and newcomer Austin Butler as the King himself. "Elvis" will hit theaters on June 24, 2022. On Monday, the soundtrack artist lineup was revealed and included many of the most celebrated artists to ever be assembled for a movie soundtrack.

Although all the actual songs have not been released, artists on the album will include Eminem, Tame Impala, Stevie Nicks, Jack White, Jazmine Sullivan, Kacey Musgraves, Maneskin, Doja Cat, CeeLo Green, Swae Lee, Diplo, Chris Isaak, Pnau and more. Actors who sing in the movie are also expected to be featured on the soundtrack. Lead actor Austin Butler (Elvis Presley), Yola (Sister Rosetta Tharpe), Gary Clark Jr. (Arthur "Bigboy" Crudup), Shonka Dukureh (Big Mama Thornton) Alton Mason (Little Richard) and Kodi Smit-McPhee (Jimmie Rodgers) will all have credits on the soundtrack.

As of now, the first single from the album is "Vegas" performed by Doja Cat. Kacey Musgraves will tackle "Can't Help Falling in Love", and Maneskin will perform the 1968 smash hit "If I Can Dream". CeeLo Green and Eminem will collaborate on a mystery track. Other collaborations may include Swae Lee and Diplo, and Chris Isaak with Pnau.

Monday's "Elvis" soundtrack announcement also suggested that all songs on the album may not make it into the movie. The soundtrack will also not include all new songs. The press release gives top billing to Elvis and Rufus Thomas as contributors. Presley passed away in 1977 and Thomas in 2001.

Priscilla Presley and the Presley family have all given their blessing to the movie commending director Baz Luhrmann, Tom Hanks and lead actor Austin Butler for an incredible job representing the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, who gave the world the greatest concerts the world has ever seen.

Butler took vocal lessons 7 days a week to prepare for the role. Priscilla and Austin were recently seen walking the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York.