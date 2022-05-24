Another Nice Day Tomorrow

For the unofficial start of summer, we have summer weather moving in. The difference is already apparent this morning with temperatures running in the 60s and dew points in the 60s as well. That means a milder and muggier day ahead. Although a few early morning light showers/patches of drizzle have been across Southeast Mass, much of the region is rain-free and much of the day turns out that way. Clouds breaks for some sun, and where we catch the most breaks of sun (away from SE Mass), temps will be the warmest. Expect highs to near 80 in Boston and low to mid 80s northwest of the city. Cooler, 60s to near 70, along the South Coast.

BOSTON, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO