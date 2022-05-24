ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Another Nice Day Tomorrow

By Josh Wurster
whdh.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite being a tad bit chilly today, it was a decent afternoon. Sunshine was out today with temperatures making the 60s inland and near 60° on the coast line. Tomorrow will be another nice day, a bit warmer than...

whdh.com

whdh.com

Summer Settles In

For the unofficial start of summer, we have summer weather moving in. The difference is already apparent this morning with temperatures running in the 60s and dew points in the 60s as well. That means a milder and muggier day ahead. Although a few early morning light showers/patches of drizzle have been across Southeast Mass, much of the region is rain-free and much of the day turns out that way. Clouds breaks for some sun, and where we catch the most breaks of sun (away from SE Mass), temps will be the warmest. Expect highs to near 80 in Boston and low to mid 80s northwest of the city. Cooler, 60s to near 70, along the South Coast.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Solve It 7: Motorhome On Hold

When a local couple’s dream of hitting the road in a brand-new motorhome seemed like it was stalled, they contacted Solve It 7. See how we got them back on their path. All Mike Costa wanted was to get behind the wheel of his own RV. “One of my...
whdh.com

Otter kits make their debut at Stone Zoo

STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Stone Zoo’s trio of Otter kits made their debut just in time for World Otter Day. The Otter family will have access to their outdoor habit from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily but ulitimately, it will be up to the newborns to explore or not, the Stone Zoo said in a statement.
STONEHAM, MA
whdh.com

MBTA: Shuttle buses to replace Orange Line in August

BOSTON (WHDH) - Shuttle buses will replace the Orange Line train service between Oak Grove and Wellington stations in August, the MBTA announced in a statement Thursday. According to the MBTA, work at the Wellington Yard and Maintenance Facility will force the swap of trains for buses between July 29 and August 28.
ORANGE, MA
whdh.com

Consumers find slightly lower lobster prices as summer nears

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Lobster prices are dipping somewhat just before Memorial Day weekend — the unofficial start of the industry’s critical summer season. The price of lobster and seafood at large has shot up in recent years, and the price to lobster fishermen at the docks increased by about 60% last year. But lobster prices appear to be leveling off, and some retailers are selling the prized crustaceans for a couple dollars less than last year.
PORTLAND, ME
whdh.com

Conservationists say some Maine residents killing wrong moth

HOLLIS, Maine (AP) — Some nature advocates are worried that Maine residents are killing the wrong caterpillar as they seek to wipe out an invasive species that causes a rash with its toxic hairs. The browntail moth caterpillar is an invasive pest that can cause a rash and respiratory...
MAINE STATE
whdh.com

Massachusetts schools step up patrols after Texas shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Several Massachusetts school districts are ramping up their police presence in the wake of a deadly Texas school shooting Tuesday. Those districts include Abington, Barnstable, Gloucester, Norfolk, Revere and Tewksbury, whose leaders all announced that they will increase police presence in schools Wednesday. A shooter detection system...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

2022 Wasabi Fenway Bowl set for December after three years delay

BOSTON (WHDH) - America’s oldest major league ballpark is set to host a college football bowl game for the first time ever. The Wasabi Fenway Bowl will be held on December 17 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The bowl game will feature a matchup of...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police: Person shot in broad daylight near busy Boston Common

BOSTON (WHDH) - A person was hospitalized after they were shot in broad daylight near the Boston Common Thursday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to the scene near the intersection of Winter and Tremont Street for reports of a person shot around 4 p.m., according to police. Upon their arrival,...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Delta plans to cut 100 flights per day from summer schedule

BOSTON (WHDH) - Delta Airlines announced Thursday it is slashing around 100 flights per day this summer. The airline announced that most of the cut flights will be between July 1 and August 7 in the United States and Latin America. According to Delta, these changes are to minimize disruptions...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

3 FedEx trucks crash into each other on Maine highway

ALFRED, Maine (AP) — Three FedEx delivery vehicles traveling single file crashed into each other, sending one driver to the hospital and tying up traffic, officials said. The delivery vehicles collided with each other when traffic slowed in front of them late Tuesday morning on busy Route 111, said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.
whdh.com

Senate passes budget rider to protect abortion providers

STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, MAY 26, 2022…..Reproductive and gender-affirming health care providers in Massachusetts would gain new protections against legal action brought in other states, as would out-of-state residents who travel here to seek services including abortion, under a budget amendment the Senate adopted Wednesday. Senate Democrats pitched the measure...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
whdh.com

One worker dies, three injured in Medford accident

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - One National Grid worker died and three were taken to the hospital after a Medford work accident, according to the Medford Police Department. The workers were at 500 Salem St. at 12:30 a.m. underground when the detail officer on scene called for assistance from additional officers.
MEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Officials: Dorchester home used as ‘ghost gun’ factory

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is facing charges after police found ammunition and drugs at his Dorchester home, along with numerous parts to construct “ghost guns” like one found at a Boston high school last week, officials said Tuesday. Officers obtained a search warrant for a Columbia Road...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Charlie Baker vetoes immigrant license access bill

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker on Friday vetoed a bill making immigrants without legal status eligible to seek state-issued driver’s licenses, saying the Registry of Motor Vehicles, an agency that he oversees, doesn’t have the ability to verify the identities of potential applicants. Following years of advocacy...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Massachusetts sues companies over use of ‘forever chemicals’

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts has sued more than a dozen companies involved in the manufacture or marketing of so-called forever chemicals, alleging they knowingly polluted the environment and endangered public health, state Attorney General Maura Healey said Wednesday. The companies have known about the dangers of PFAS chemicals —...
whdh.com

‘This is just the beginning’: NH reporter says brick thrown through window of Melrose home, other houses damaged

MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a New Hampshire reporter says a brick was thrown through the window of her Melrose home over the weekend. The woman, who works at a New Hampshire media outlet, called police around 10:30 a.m. Saturday to report that a brick had been thrown through her window and that the message, “this is just the beginning” was spray-painted on the house, according to a release issued by Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Melrose Chief of Police Michael Lyle.
MELROSE, MA
whdh.com

Lexington-based pharmaceutical company developing Alopecia treatment drug

LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lexington company believes it may have developed a life-altering cure for baldness. Concert Pharmecuticals is currently in Phase Three of clinical trials for its Alopecia Areata medication. According to CEO Roger Tung, the medication has provided astounding results for those suffering from the autoimmune disease....
LEXINGTON, MA

