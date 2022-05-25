ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Texas school shooting prompts local districts to increase patrols

By Kristina Rex
 4 days ago

Texas school shooting prompts local districts to increase police presence Wednesday

BOSTON -- At least three Massachusetts school districts will have increased police presence on Wednesday after at least 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.

Hingham, Gloucester, Barnstable, and Tewksbury will have more officers on campus to help students and families feel safer.

Gun control advocates in Massachusetts are at a loss.

"I have so many words, and yet somehow I can't find the words. We have seen this play out over and over again in this country, and it's horrifying," said Ruth Zakarin of the Mass Coalition To Prevent Gun Violence.

Following the shooting in Uvalde, advocates are frustrated that so little has been done to keep kids safe since the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012.

"Another day, another horrific mass shooting. There has been a mass shooting of four or more people in America every single day for the last three years. There have been over 200 this year alone. Every 30 minutes a child is shot. Every three hours, a kid dies," said John Rosenthal of Stop Handgun Violence.

Those sobering statistics anger WBZ-TV security analyst Ed Davis, who pitches a national database as a solution to check known violent or mentally ill people before allowing them to buy a gun. He says it's complex, but doable.

"Anybody says that we can't, I wish I could take them to that school and show them those children. Because I've seen the victims. And once you see the victims, you might have a different perspective on this," Davis said.

Massachusetts has the second-lowest gun death rate in the nation, and Zakarin says Massachusetts could serve as a model to protect kids nationwide.

"Gun violence is preventable, and when enough of us who care deeply about the right of every child to be safe come together, we want to make change, we will move the needle on this issue."

On Monday, the FBI released a report that shows active shooter situations increased by nearly 53 percent from 2020 to 2021.

Anthony Neuman
4d ago

It's not gun control folks, its IDOT control and we will never know this. It all starts in the home!!!!!

CBS Boston

Melrose man finds his own way to support Uvalde, Texas, Community

MELROSE – From his dining room table, Mike Carraggi is working to unite one community to help another, thousands of miles away. The 33-year-old father of two said this past week's events from Uvalde, Texas, left him with no choice but to step up. "When you see something like this happen, you just think: How can I help?" Carraggi is raising money to help cover the cost of some meals for the staff at Uvalde Memorial Hospital. It is where most of the victims of Tuesday's school shooting are being treated. His goal is to raise $2,500 for the hospital and local organizations on...
MELROSE, MA
CBS Boston

Police visible at some Massachusetts schools after Texas shooting

TEWKSBURY - Some schools districts in Massachusetts increased security Wednesday, a day after the horrific shooting at an elementary school in Texas.Police cruisers were parked in front of John F. Ryan elementary school in Tewskbury. An officer stood alongside staff members by the entrance as students stepped off their buses and walked inside for the day."Our schools are a sacred place. Our kids are sacred. We just want to make sure that the parents feel safe sending their kids off to school," Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan Columbus told WBZ-TV. "Everybody saw what happened yesterday in Texas. Certainly, it's traumatic for...
TEWKSBURY, MA
CBS Boston

After Texas school shooting, focus needs to be on healing

BOSTON - Teachers, parents and students are all dealing with the aftermath of the tragedy in Texas. The Massachusetts Teachers Association says there's an understandable reluctance to return to the classroom . "Educators are feeling wronged; they're outraged; they're demanding answers as to why this continues to happen," MTA President Merrie Najimy said. "Educators are feeling deep anguish matched by outrage that our elected officials are failing to protect our students, educators and all adults in buildings that are supposed to be safe." But school officials and mental health experts agree, the best way to move forward is to process the emotions...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston parents reluctantly send kids back to school after Texas shooting

BOSTON -- Parents are holding the hands of their children a little tighter Wednesday after a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, killed 19 children and two teachers.At dismissal time at the Condon School in South Boston, mother Thaleea Sanford said she almost kept her 6-year-old daughter home Wednesday. "Everything that's going on and what's happened in Texas, it's just crazy," said Sanford.  Outside the school, Boston Police made their presence known, though the department wouldn't say specifically how it's increasing its presence. Parents want to know more themselves.  "They have to do more training with staff, maybe the...
BOSTON, MA
YourErie

PSEA president comments on horrific Texas school shooting

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Rich Askey, President of the Pennsylvania State Education Association, issued the following statement on Tuesday following the tragic school shooting that took place at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX. “This is an unspeakable tragedy, and it’s yet another example of a horrific loss of life that could have been prevented,” Askey said. […]
UVALDE, TX
fallriverreporter.com

Several Massachusetts police departments warning public, particularly women, of scam with possible serious consequences

Several Massachusetts Police Departments are warning the public, especially women, of a scam that could result in serious consequences. Over the past week, there have been reports of an individual seeking to disable cars being operated by young females. In these situations, the individual may let air from a tire or add a gas tank contaminant, then approach the female to offer help in the form of a battery pack, air compressor or a ride.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FOX 61

Texas school shooting hits close to home in Connecticut

CONNECTICUT, USA — The news of a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas is a tragedy that is familiar to many in Connecticut, like Mary Ann Jacob, a survivor of the Sandy Hook tragedy. "I physically felt sick when I heard about it," she said. "An...
WSLS

Virginia lawmakers, officials react to Texas elementary school shooting that killed at least 21

After the tragic shooting at a Texas elementary school that killed at least 21 people, lawmakers and leaders across the country and reacting to the news. The Robb Elementary School shooting, which happened in Uvalde, Texas, took the lives of at least 19 students and two adults. The gunman, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was reportedly killed by authorities.
UVALDE, TX
CBS Boston

Rep. Stephen Lynch says NRA influence holding up gun control legislation

BOSTON – Following the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas this week, many around the country are calling for federal lawmakers to pass gun control legislation. There have been similar calls for action in the past after tragedies. So why have no changes been made?WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller asked Massachusetts Congressman Stephen Lynch, who has supported gun control measures in the past."I think it's the influence of the NRA, in the Senate especially," Lynch said.Despite failures to reach a compromise in the past, Lynch said there have been signs that the latest mass shooting could spark change."I think the horrific nature of this, and the fact that it occurred in Texas and there is a lot of pressure from parents, and I'm hearing a lot of the Senators are getting calls from the public, it might be different," Lynch said, adding that he remains skeptical. "I do know the power of that lobby, especially in the Republican ranks. It may be difficult to get the 60 votes in order to end debate and actually take up a vote."Keller @ Large: Part 2
BOSTON, MA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Boston

Massachusetts reports 3,092 new COVID cases, 12 additional deaths

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 3,092 new confirmed COVID cases on Friday. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is now 8.34%.There were 12 additional deaths reported.Currently, there are 795 people in the hospital with COVID. There are also 79 patients currently in intensive care.Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,710,941. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,404.There were 48,739 total new tests reported.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Public Schools to operate on modified lockdown on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools will operate on a modified lockdown on Wednesday as an added precautionary measure.The district made the decision after the deadly shooting at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday. "Only persons with a prescheduled appointment will be permitted to enter any facility during the modified lockdown. Materials will be sent to schools to assist staff with discussions with students, and additional student and staff support will be available for anyone who needs it," the district said in a release.The district said staff and families will be notified of the modified lockdown through a robocall on Wednesday morning. The district's statement on the deadly shooting in Texas can be found below:"We are heartbroken by the horrific tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. At no time should the tranquility of school become the nightmare it has today. We grieve with the family members of the victims, and our thoughts are with the leadership, staff, children, families, and the entire Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District as they face the days ahead following such a tragedy."
CBS News

Sen. Chris Murphy, lawmaker from Sandy Hook district, pleads for action after Texas elementary school mass shooting: "What are we doing?"

Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy spoke from the Senate floor on Tuesday several hours after a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school killed at least 19 students and two adults. The Democrat, who was formerly a representative from a district that included Sandy Hook Elementary School, opened his speech by recalling the trauma students there experienced in the wake of the 2012 mass shooting that left more than two dozen dead.
TEXAS STATE
ABC4

Utah leaders respond to Texas elementary school shooting

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah leaders are expressing their thoughts and condolences to those affected by the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas Tuesday afternoon. Eighteen students and one adult were killed in the shooting. The shooter, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was also killed. Ramos is also believed to have shot his […]
UTAH STATE
Boston, MA
