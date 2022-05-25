ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andover, KS

Andover High soccer falls in 5A quarterfinals

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGODDARD, Kansas — The Andover Trojans found themselves in a tough spot on Tuesday night, down a goal and going against the wind in the first half. You’d think when they switched ends in the second half things would maybe even out. Not this time. The winds...

Central Heights stuns Bluestem softball with nine runs in the seventh inning

PRATT, Kansas — When things could go wrong for Bluestem, they went wrong on Thursday night in Pratt. Questionable calls and uncharacteristic mistakes and some timely hitting led to Central Heights scoring nine runs in the top of the seventh to stun the Lions in the Class 2A-1A state softball tournament.
PRATT, KS
Family bonds over state medals for Butler County student-athletes

WICHITA – Some state track medal winners received a special treat in addition to their medals Friday. KSHSAA brought back gold medalists from previous state meets to hand out the medals. Two Butler County athletes received an added bonus. When Andover Central’s Brittany Harshaw captured the Class 5A high...
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
Theresa “Terry” Fagg

Theresa “Terry” Fagg’s life began on April 11, 1930 in Scipio, Kansas the daughter of Christopher and Lucy (Wassmer) Pickert. Terry graduated high school and was later married to George J. Fagg on August 7, 1948 in Richmond, Kansas. Terry devoted her life to serving the Lord. She was a faithful parishioner of St. John the Evangelist for over 70 years. She loved the church and devoted most of her life working for many ministries within the church and the community including Altar Society, The Legion of Mary, and Little Sister of the Poor. In 1977, Terry was the recipient of the Bene Merenti Medal, a high honor for those that serve within the Catholic Church. She was the primary sacristan for church serving many priests over a span of 40+ years. Terry was the Executive Director for Birthline Inc of El Dorado for more than 20 years. Terry also played an active part with the Kansas Braille Institute in Wichita for over 20 years. She also volunteered for 33 years within the St. Dismas Ministry to the Incarcerated at the El Dorado Prison. Terry was loved dearly there. Terry loved the Lord, her faith, her church and her family. Her loving family includes her children Michael (Debbie) Fagg of El Dorado; Lueata (Jerry) Evenson of El Dorado and Eddie (Pam) Wells of Antioch, Illinois; grandchildren Jennifer (Shane) Stobart, Meghann (Ryan) Ewy, Kellie Fagg, Zachary (Angie) Forsythe, Ashley (Skip) Wayland, Luresa (Anthony) Provanzano, Andrea (Rudy) Keller, Rob Wells and Kyle Wells; 14 great grandchildren. Terry went to be with her Lord on May 24, 2022. She is preceded in death by her husband, George; daughter Monica Rose, 7 brothers and sisters and her parents. Friends may gather with the family from 5-7pm at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church on Tuesday, May 31. A Vigil Service will be held at 7pm on Tuesday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am on Wednesday, June 1 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Terry will be laid to rest at Sunset Lawns Cemetery in El Dorado. Memorial contributions in her name may be directed to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, St. Dismas Ministry to the Incarcerated or to El Dorado Birthline. Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory of Terry at www.carlsonkirbymorris.com.
EL DORADO, KS
Katherine “Kay” Irene Garrett

Katherine “Kay” Irene Garrett, 79, of El Dorado, KS, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Andover, KS. Memorial service 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta, KS. Katherine was born in El Dorado, KS on June 22, 1942. She had been a cashier for Dillon’s for many years. Katherine enjoyed gardening. She is survived by: daughter, Deborah Williams and husband Rick of Benton, KS; sons, Robert Cairns (Tonia Cairns) of El Dorado, KS, and William Garrett and wife Chesley of Wichita, KS; 8 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren and 1 on the way. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Katherine (Hope) Wilson. Memorial donations to Kansas Humane Society 3313 N Hillside Wichita, KS 67219.
EL DORADO, KS

