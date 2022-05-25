Andover High soccer falls in 5A quarterfinals

Theresa “Terry” Fagg’s life began on April 11, 1930 in Scipio, Kansas the daughter of Christopher and Lucy (Wassmer) Pickert. Terry graduated high school and was later married to George J. Fagg on August 7, 1948 in Richmond, Kansas. Terry devoted her life to serving the Lord. She was a faithful parishioner of St. John the Evangelist for over 70 years. She loved the church and devoted most of her life working for many ministries within the church and the community including Altar Society, The Legion of Mary, and Little Sister of the Poor. In 1977, Terry was the recipient of the Bene Merenti Medal, a high honor for those that serve within the Catholic Church. She was the primary sacristan for church serving many priests over a span of 40+ years. Terry was the Executive Director for Birthline Inc of El Dorado for more than 20 years. Terry also played an active part with the Kansas Braille Institute in Wichita for over 20 years. She also volunteered for 33 years within the St. Dismas Ministry to the Incarcerated at the El Dorado Prison. Terry was loved dearly there. Terry loved the Lord, her faith, her church and her family. Her loving family includes her children Michael (Debbie) Fagg of El Dorado; Lueata (Jerry) Evenson of El Dorado and Eddie (Pam) Wells of Antioch, Illinois; grandchildren Jennifer (Shane) Stobart, Meghann (Ryan) Ewy, Kellie Fagg, Zachary (Angie) Forsythe, Ashley (Skip) Wayland, Luresa (Anthony) Provanzano, Andrea (Rudy) Keller, Rob Wells and Kyle Wells; 14 great grandchildren. Terry went to be with her Lord on May 24, 2022. She is preceded in death by her husband, George; daughter Monica Rose, 7 brothers and sisters and her parents. Friends may gather with the family from 5-7pm at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church on Tuesday, May 31. A Vigil Service will be held at 7pm on Tuesday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am on Wednesday, June 1 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Terry will be laid to rest at Sunset Lawns Cemetery in El Dorado. Memorial contributions in her name may be directed to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, St. Dismas Ministry to the Incarcerated or to El Dorado Birthline. Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory of Terry at www.carlsonkirbymorris.com.

