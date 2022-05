Propelled by a flawless first quarter, second-ranked Middlebury (21-1) advanced to the NCAA Championship game for the third time in the last five seasons, as the Panthers stormed their way past #4 Gettysburg 18-5 on Saturday in Salem, Virginia. Middlebury will play for the program's eighth national title on Sunday at 3:30 p.m., taking on third-ranked Tufts, an 18-7 winner over #7 The College of New Jersey.

MIDDLEBURY, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO